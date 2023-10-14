"He's that confident" - Dillon Danis spotted in bar at 1 a.m. on fight day ahead of his clash with Logan Paul, fans react

Dillon Danis will be making his boxing debut against Logan Paul on the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 card this weekend.

Danis has developed a reputation of not showing up to his scheduled fights, after pulling out of a clash with KSI at the beginning of the year. Many expected 'El Jefe' to rule himself out of the upcoming clash with Paul, but as of now, all signs point to him showing up on fight night.

However, recent footage of Dillon Danis at a bar in Manchester at 1 a.m. on the day of his scheduled bout with Logan Paul has caused a debate among fans.

Some believe the video proves that Danis doesn't care about the fight, while others take no issue with his behavior.

Footage of Dillon Danis in Manchester was uploaded to X by @oocmma, who wrote:

"Dillon Danis was in a bar at 1am in Manchester last night and he’s fighting Logan Paul in less than 10 hours"

One fan believes that Danis' actions speaks to his self-belief, saying:

"He's that confident"

Expand Tweet

See some of the fan reactions below:

"Meanwhile Logan is probably sleeping in a room under his bodyguards' surveillance."

"There's still a very good chance he doesn't fight"

"Man does not care"

"Bro def pulling guard"

"Are you sure Dillon?"

"I feel like Dillon might walk out of the ring"

"He’s fighting at 7pm UK time which is a good 17 hours and confirmed not drinking alcohol? So what’s the issue"

"Trains at 10 pm to match fight time, will probs sleep 4 am-11 am ish. Probs not drinking just taking his mind off the fight"

"What do you expect him to do lay in bed and overthink? Hes relaxing as he should"

Screenshot of fan reactions to Danis in the bar at 1 a.m.

What time is Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis?

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul are set to face off in the co-main event of MF & DAZN: X Series 10 this weekend in a much-anticipated clash.

The fight will take place at the sold-out AO Arena, and fans can also watch the bout on pay-per-view through DAZN. The card will begin at 7 p.m. in the UK, with Danis and Paul set to make their ring walks at around 10 p.m. BST.

The bad blood between the pair leading up to the fight makes the stakes even higher, with neither man wanting to taste defeat.

Watch the final face-off between Danis and Paul below:

Expand Tweet