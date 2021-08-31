"He's being a coward" - Tyron Woodley slams Jake Paul for not giving him a rematch; explains why he's willing to honor the tattoo bet

Tyron Woodley recently dropped a split decision loss to Jake Paul in a Showtime PPV boxing event that took place on Sunday.

'The Chosen One' called for an immediate rematch during the post-fight interview, which Jake Paul agreed to on the condition that Woodley gets a tattoo that reads "I love Jake Paul."

Tyron Woodley agreed to get the tattoo and shook hands with Paul. However, reports now appear to be implying that Jake Paul does not want the rematch anymore.

Woodley recently made an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, where he had the following to say about Jake Paul and a potential rematch:

"He said 'well, if you get the tattoo then I'll run it back'. And I said 'bet'. We shook hands. That superseded the original bet... He spoke, he said that. He shook my hand... So in my mind, we're not even talking talking about that f***ing Fury. We're not talking about nothing else."

Ariel Helwani went on to discuss whether Woodley already had the tattoo or not. Jake Paul had reportedly brought his own tattoo artist out with him, but Woodley revealed that when he reached out to her, there was no response.

"I said let's run it. And I made a comment to her, I said 'hey, where you at? Let's get this s*** over with'. No reply. He's trying to back out of it. He's being a coward. I'm calling you out, you being a coward."

Tyron Woodley on why a rematch makes sense

Jake Paul appears to be angling for a fight with Tommy Fury next. However, Tyron Woodley believes a rematch between him and Paul is the fight to make just based on hype and fan appeal alone.

"That was damn near a sold-out arena. And I don't know what the pay-per-view numbers are at, but they doing some s*** right now. So at the end of the day, you gonna tell me Fury gonna do that?"

You can check out Ariel Helwani's full interview with Tyron Woodley below:

From Khabib Nurmagomedov to Jake Paul, follow SK MMA to satisfy all your MMA needs!

Edited by Harvey Leonard