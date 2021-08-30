"Tyron Woodley was once again a victim of himself" - Michael Bisping explains why 'The Chosen One' lost to Jake Paul

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has given his take on why Tyron Woodley came up short against Jake Paul in the recent Showtime PPV main event.

Prior to the fight taking place, Michael Bisping had stated that he was concerned Tyron Woodley would continue the habit he adopted in his MMA career of looking for one big punch, with very little output in between.

Bisping believes it was exactly this that saw Woodley come out on the losing side of the judges' scorecards this past weekend.

Speaking in a post-fight interview with BT Sport Boxing, Michael Bisping had the following to say:

"The whole thing was a rather entertaining affair. But in terms of boxing, it wasn't the best fight I've ever seen in my life, and that's an understatement. I thought Tyron Woodley was, once again, a victim of himself. He never showed up, he never pressed the action."

Michael Bisping breaks down Tyron Woodley's performance

Michael Bisping went into further detail in regards to Tyron Woodley's performance, giving credit for having moments of success, and then lambasting him for not following up on it.

"On the rare occasion that he did go for it, when he let go and pulled the trigger, he looked dangerous. But it was few and far between. Most of the time he was waiting for Jake to attack him, and he was trying to counter. Tyron's the shorter guy, he's gotta get in the inside. He's gotta lead the dance and be the aggressor."

Ultimately, Tyron Woodley's low output would not be enough for him to overcome Jake Paul. As mentioned by Bisping, when Woodley landed his right hand it had devastating effects, but he was almost solely reliant on it, thus limiting his game.

Jake Paul arguably didn't bring the same level of power to the fight, but his variety of strikes allowed him to pull ahead on the scorecards.

The two men seemed to verbally agree to a rematch in the boxing ring, so it may be that we will see them duke it out once again in the near future.

Check out the full post-fight interview with Michael Bisping below:

