Michael Bisping reveals why he is "not overly confident" in picking Tyron Woodley to defeat Jake Paul

Michael Bisping has revealed he is not confident in picking Tyron Woodley to defeat YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, Bisping stated that he believes there could be two different outcomes for Tyron Woodley. On one hand, Woodley could "destroy" Paul come bell time. On the other hand, Woodley may show up and not wind up doing much in the ring.

Michael Bisping breaks down Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul

Michael Bisping went into further detail in terms of breaking down the fight, analyzing the two individual competitors. He first discussed Tyron Woodley, and had the following to say about the former UFC welterweight champion:

"Towards the end, in those last four fights certainly, he was always just looking for that perfect shot. People often say it's a gift and a curse when you knock somebody out with the right hand, or a left hook, or whatever it is. Because then you hunt for it all the time... He would just skirt around the perimeter of the octagon, looking for that one shot. Looking for that perfect punch."

Then switching tack to discuss Woodley's opponent, Michael Bisping broke down Jake Paul's chances of coming out on top in this fight:

"He's undefeated. Okay, again, undefeated against scrubs. But still, when you're undefeated you honestly feel you can beat anybody on the planet. He's the bigger guy, he's the younger guy, he's got all the hype around him. So I don't think Jake's going to be intimidated by the moment... Jake seems to be in the driver's seat throughout all of this."

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley compete in the main event of this weekend's Showtime boxing card. Tommy Fury and Daniel Dubois will also feature on the event's undercard.

You can check out the full BT Sport interview with Michael Bisping and Ariel Helwani below:

Edited by Jack Cunningham