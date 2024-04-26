"He's done a good job" - Tawanchai impressed by Superbon's 'fun' world title win over Marat Grigorian

Tawanchai PK Saenchai will put his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship on the line once again in the main event of ONE 167.

The world champion has been dominant in his natural division as of late and has racked up some impressive wins in that time. His last title defense was arguably the biggest of the bunch as at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December, he took on Superbon. The two men put on an incredible contest that lived up to the hype with the defending champion emerging victorious over five rounds.

Since then, the Muay Thai champion's opponent has gone on to claim another title by becoming the interim featherweight kickboxing champion. At ONE Friday Fights 58, Superbon defeated Marat Grigorian once again in a closely contested bout that came right down to the wire in the final round.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Tawanchai congratulated his former foe for becoming a world champion once again:

"I think he's done a good job. It was a fun fight and I'd like to congratulate him on his victory."

Tawanchai will look to replicate this performance

Before he faced off with Superbon in December, Tawanchai was attempting to climb the featherweight kickboxing ladder at the same time.

At ONE Fight Night 15, he won a narrow decision when facing off with Jo Nattawut in a fight that his opponent was confident that he had won.

The two men are now set to settle the score in the co-main event on June 7 where this time around, they will compete in Muay Thai with the world championship on the line.

Tawanchai was able to rebound from his close fight with 'Smokin' Jo by beating Superbon to show that he hadn't lost a step. Now he will look to decisively beat Nattawut before potentially returning to kickboxing again in the near future.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on June 7.