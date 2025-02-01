  • home icon
  • "He's fighting Dustin [Poirier]" - Fans play matchmaker for Paddy Pimblett as he hints at big fight news soon

By Souvik Roy
Modified Feb 01, 2025 00:12 GMT
Fans present their choices for Paddy Pimblett
Fans present their choices for Paddy Pimblett's next rival. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

MMA fans recently presented their choices for Paddy Pimblett's next opponent. Their speculation began after Pimblett indicated that some noteworthy fight news is on the horizon.

Pimblett currently boasts a 6-0 UFC record, with his last victory coming against King Green at UFC 304. His hype notably depleted following his controversial decision win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282, but the Brit bounced back with dominant wins over Tony Ferguson and Green.

In his latest YouTube video, Pimblett hinted that his next bout is in the works. A recent X post from @mma_orbit reported the same, drawing fan reactions.

While Pimblett has previously called out Renato Moicano, the matchup seems unlikely, with the Brazilian having recently fought at UFC 311. Hence, fans presented several choices for 'The Baddy's' next opponent in the above post's comments section. One fan wrote:

"He’s fighting Dustin [Poirier]."

Others opined:

"He should fight [Michael] Chandler or Moicano"
"[Mateusz] Gamrot in London"
"[Rafael] Fiziev?"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to @mma_orbit&#039;s X update. [Image Courtesy: @mma_orbit on X]
Michael Chandler is ready to lock horns with Paddy Pimblett

No.7-ranked UFC lightweight Michael Chandler is open to facing Paddy Pimblett. Moreover, one of the UK native's previous actions indicated that Chandler might be his next opponent, using the American's "see you at the top" line in one of his YouTube vlogs.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Chandler mentioned that he doesn't have any objections to fighting Pimblett:

"Inside the confines of competition when that octagon door closes, I want to do some severe damage... If that is the next fight [vs. Pimblett], we'll see how it plays out."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (15:38):

youtube-cover

While regarded as one of the most entertaining fighters in the promotion, Chandler has struggled with inconsistency. He's coming off a decision loss to Charles Oliveira, and his UFC record stands at 2-4.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
