"He's doing the Floyd Mayweather vs. Canelo Alvarez situation" - John McCarthy and Josh Thomson discuss why Colby Covington is open to fighting Khamzat Chimaev

Colby Covington may have been on the wrong side of a unanimous decision in his recently concluded rematch against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, but it is no secret that 'Chaos' is steadfast in his pursuit of another title shot.

While there are a number of options on the table for the outspoken American, it appears that Covington has his sights set on Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev, the undefeated sensation who is currently in the 11th spot in the UFC welterweight rankings, may seem like an illogical option for Colby Covington. However, John McCarthy and Josh Thomson have a theory on why Covington is open to fighting the rising star. In a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy and Thomson discussed how the Chimaev fight favors Covington. McCarthy said:

"Khamzat Chimaev has just been dominant everywhere that he's been. He has some great knockout wins and he's had some great submission wins. I think Colby Covington is looking at it and he is keeping his eye on things and saying that you might want to get him [Chimaev] early in his UFC career, touch him up and try to get past him so you can say that 'I've dealt with him and there's no reason to fight him again'. And that might be a good theory, a good way of looking at it. But it also might be that you are not giving that guy enough credit. He's damn good. He can wrestle with you, no doubt, and he's a better striker than Colby Covington. So, it's hard to say if his cardio can match Colby. And that may be what Colby Covington is looking at - 'hey I can push this guy and push him to break'. And maybe he can but it ain't going to be an easy out. I think he [Colby] is being smart about it in one way but eventually you're going to match up with him so you might as well make it now."

Josh Thompson compared Colby Covington's willingness to fight Khamzat Chimiaev to the Floyd Mayweather-Canelo Alvarez situation. Thompson said:

"You are going to have to take that chance and I think he's doing the Floyd Mayweather-Canelo Alvarez situation. He's trying to jump on him soon, jump on him early. We just talked to Sean Brady and he was saying that he wasn't prepared for all the interviews that week, the adrenaline and the little jitters are real when you get in there in your first big time slot and you're fighting somebody in that top five-top six position. Is that going to happen to Chimaev? Is he going to fold under pressure throughout that week? And Colby has already been there, done that. He's fought on the biggesst stage, fought the champion twice and he's been in there on big time shows. He knows how to deal with that pressure and deal with it all. Will Chimaev deal with it or will he try and be too much of a showman and go out there blow his wad in the first round and in the second round then starts to slow down? Then Colby Covington just runs away with the fight. And if he beats him, he will probably be next in line to fight Usman. "

You can catch the full episode of the Weighing In podcast below:

Colby Covington claims to take over the welterweight division when Kamaru Usman retires

In a recent interview with MMA News, Colby Covington claimed that he believes Kamaru Usman will soon retire from the sport, following which 'Chaos' will take over the division. Covington said:

“He doesn’t want it like I want it, and that why you’re probably going to see that guy leave the sport within the next year, and I’m still gonna be here. I’m getting better. I haven’t even hit my prime, man. When I hit my prime, 34, 35 years old, look out, James. These guys are all in trouble.”

Catch Colby Covington's full interview with MMA News below:

Colby Covington is currently 0-2 against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and 16-3 in his overall MMA career. While he lost a hard-fought battle against Usman in his latest fight, he is considered by many to be the second best fighter in the division.

