UFC middleweight fighter Sean Strickland has gained a reputation for having a volatile temper when dealing with dificult situations on the road near his MMA gym in Las Vegas. Whether he's on his motorcycle or in a car, Strickland has repeatedly found himself involved in incidents resembling road rage.

Earlier this year, 'Tarzan' engaged in a heated verbal confrontation with a female driver, alleging that he was forced off the road. He shared the incident on social media, expressing his frustration and making controversial remarks, stating his dislike for "old rich white women."

Recently, a compilation video showcasing Sean Strickland's road rage incidents gained significant traction on various social media platforms. The video's viral spread raised concerns amongst MMA fans regarding Strickland's behavior and its potential impact on his personal life.

Check out the compilation video below:

A Sean Strickland road rage compilation

In response, Twitter user @AintFredoYou wrote:

"Ayo Sean gotta be careful. There’s a such thing as keeping it too real. It caught up to Pac, it can catch up to Sean."

Another concerned fan remarked:

"I’m not going to be surprised if Sean is jailed for killing somebody one day. We all saw it coming."

Other Twitter users blasted Sean Strickland's bravado:

"He’s just corny, with an occasional funny moment but it’s all too forced."

Another fan shared a similar opinion:

"He will stop when he gets shot."

"He’s going to get shot. 🤦🏻‍♂️"

Check out some more reactions below:

Fan reactions to the video compilation (Credits: @MMAMircea on Twitter)

Sean Strickland offers to coach Elon Musk for possible fight with Mark Zuckerberg

Amidst the ongoing rivalry between tech titans Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, Sean Strickland has added an intriguing twist by offering his MMA expertise to Musk in the event of a potential showdown. Strickland directed his criticism towards Zuckerberg's VR headset, the Meta Quest, and even labeled him a "dirty communist."

'Tarzan' extended an invitation to the SpaceX CEO, urging him to visit Las Vegas for a joint training session:

"Man fu*k Mark Zuckerberg.. Dirty communist.... No one wants your goggles and your disinformation censorship but.... Facebook market gets a pass.... @elonmusk come to Vegas. We will put in work!"

Check out Strickland's tweet below:

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA



"Man fuck Mark Zuckerberg.. Dirty communist.... No one wants your goggles and your disinformation censorship but.... Facebook market gets a pass.... @elonmusk come to Vegas. We will put in work!"

