“He's going to be a huge star there” - Christian Lee believes Tang Kai’s world title victory was huge for China

Christian Lee knows that Tang Kai’s huge victory over Thanh Le to become the new ONE featherweight world champion had greater implications outside of ONE Championship itself.

The ONE lightweight world champion said Tang’s win was a monumental piece of sporting history for his home country of China and that the hard-hitting star will be a great ambassador in the East Asian nation.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Lee said that he was mightily impressed with Tang and he’s elated about the Chinese fighter’s success.

Christian Lee said:

“Big props to Tang Kai. I can tell that he trained very hard leading up to the fight and he had a good strategy to beat Thanh. Thanh's an aggressive striker, he's a good kicker. So he took away a lot of his work by going after the calf in the legs early on in the fight. And that's what kind of gave him the points to win over the decision. So, big props to him. That's a huge moment for China, and I'm sure he's going to be a huge star there. So yeah, nothing bad to say about his performance, I'm happy for him.”

Tang and Le featured in an absolute firefight of a world title match at ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II this past August in Singapore.

Befitting the two knockout-hungry strikers, the match was pure striking mayhem with neither fighter keen on taking the match to the ground.

While Tang felt Le’s power early in the match, he switched things a little and focused on landing some cracking leg kicks that quickly neutralized the Vietnamese-American’s strength.

Though a knockout wasn’t awarded, Tang’s unanimous decision victory pushed him to a 7-0 record in ONE Championship and becoming China’s first male world mixed martial arts champion.

Adrian Lee could be arriving at ONE Championship, says Christian Lee

The Lee family continues to make history in ONE Championship and the youngest of the brood might just complete the siblings’ domination of the Circle.

Christian Lee, while being the lightweight king, is playing the part of a talent agent and he revealed that he’s talked with ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong about signing his younger brother Adrian.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Lee said that Adrian’s entry into the Circle could just be a matter of time, especially with Sityodtong keen on securing the signature of the youngest Lee sibling.

“My brother, he's doing great in his martial arts journey. He's growing every day. He's taller than me now. Physically, he's getting stronger each day. And you know, basically, I said to Chatri, I'm like, ‘Man, by the time this guy turns 18, he's going to be a killer. He'll be more than ready.’ And then Chatri said to me, he's like, ‘We signed you at 17, we want to sign him at 17 too,’” said Christian Lee.

Adrian, 16, has made a name for himself in Hawaii having won the junior kickboxing title in the state this past May. He then claimed the United States Fight League national Pankration title just a couple of weeks later.

Angela was the first of the siblings to arrive at ONE Championship and she's reigned as the ONE women’s atomweight world champion since 2016.

Christian Lee then joined the gold rush when he claimed the ONE lightweight world title in 2019 and he’s now in his second reign after scoring a second-round knockout over Ok Rae Yoon at ONE 160.

Victoria, the second-youngest of the brood, is now 3-0 in the promotion with all three of her wins being finishes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far