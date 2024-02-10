“He’s not going to lose that war” - Andrew Tate breaks down Vladimir Putin’s viral interview with Tucker Carlson

Andrew Tate provided his reaction to Tucker Carlson’s ground-breaking interview with Vladimir Putin.

In early 2023, Carlson was shockingly fired by Fox News, starting a new chapter in his professional career. Instead of giving up, the Trinity College alum focused on independent journalism by starting the Tucker Carlson Network and giving himself creative control.

Earlier this week, Carlson made history by releasing an interview with controversial Russian president Vladimir Putin. The video posted on X has received over 180 million impressions and over 950,000 likes from those interested in hearing what Putin has to say.

There have been various reactions to Carlson’s collaboration with Putin. When it comes to Andrew Tate, the well-known social media personality, had this to say:

“For all of the conservatives disappointed in the Putin interview. Think twice. We expected Putin to save us, to tell the truths which would ignite nationalism and sensibilities in the west. THINK. TWICE. Putin highlighted repeatedly the west will never be his ally or treat him fairly. He understands this deeply. Why would Putin want to fix the America border crisis? Why would Putin want to end the Ukraine war which is inflating and destroying European nations? He’s not afraid and he’s not going to lose that war.”

Watch Carlson's interview with Putin below:

Expand Tweet

Andrew Tate explains why Vladimir Putin doesn’t care about the opinion of the West

It’s no secret that Vladimir Putin and Russia have received little support from Western countries, especially since the war with Ukraine started. With that said, Andrew Tate believes Putin isn’t concerned with the opinions of the West, as he is focused on saving Russia.

Tate had this to say in the previously mentioned X post about Tucker Carlson's interview with Putin:

“Why would Putin want to fix the west and inspire patriotism which boosts morale and the western armed forces? Understand. He knows all the things we wanted to hear and he’s said them 100 times to Russian state media. He didn’t say them to the west for a reason. Putin isn’t here to save us patriotic westerners. Putin wants to save Russia. The west is toast and he’s fine with that because he’s made it very clear we are forever rivals.”

Tate continued:

“He has new friends. New currencies. New trading partners. He gave everyone a boring history lesson that nobody wanted to hear as a flex. He did that on purpose. To disappoint and bore us. “Ask your leaders” he told Tucker over 10 times. I’m not here to save the sensible citizens left in the west. I’m here to save Russia. We are his enemy and we are making mistakes. Putin is smart. “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.Napoleon Bonaparte”

Since parting ways with Fox News, Carlson has become one of the most talked about journalists on the planet. Following the success of his Putin interview, it’ll be intriguing to see who and what he will cover next.

Expand Tweet