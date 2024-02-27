"He's gonna be one of the best champions" - Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager claims Umar Nurmagomedov will shatter expectations and dominate in UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov is the standard to which all fighters from clan Nurmagomedov and all of Dagestan are compared. However, the former lightweight champion's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, believes that Umar Nurmagomedov will catch fire in the UFC like his cousin.

During an interview with The Schmo, the Dominance MMA founder praised the younger Nurmagomedov, who competes in the UFC bantamweight division. Like his more accomplished cousin, he carries the mystique afforded to him by his undefeated record.

Abdelaziz believes that Umar will come to dominate the 135-pound division:

"Umar is... Nobody in the top 15 in the UFC can touch his feet, man. He's a different breed. I believe he's gonna be one of the best champions out of this region in the UFC. I think he's different, he has a different style. He's a great guy, you have no choice but loving him."

Check out Ali Abdelaziz praising Umar Nurmagomedov below (3:00):

Given that Nurmagomedov is a product of the feared school of Dagestani wrestling and is in the prime of his youth at 28 years old, Abdelaziz is right to feel that he could pose problems for the division's upper echelon. He was previously booked to face the No.3-ranked Cory Sandhagen but withdrew from the fight due to injury.

It would have been his highest-profile fight to date, and a win could have catapulted him right into title contention. For now, however, Nurmagomedov will face Bekzat Almakhan this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 238.

Is Umar Nurmagomedov a Combat Sambo world champion like Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Not only is Umar Nurmagomedov undefeated like his cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov, but he is also a Combat Sambo world champion, winning gold back in 2015. He was trained under the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who produced many of Dagestan's greatest fighters.

Regrettably, if 'The Young Eagle' goes on to capture UFC bantamweight gold, his coach, who passed away in 2020 due to COVID-related complications, will not be around to witness his triumph.