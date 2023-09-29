"He's got to do what he has to do" - Charles Oliveira reveals the true side of camera-brash Sean Strickland

Although Sean Strickland's outspoken persona is not a hit with everyone, but Charles Oliveira, for one, has nothing but love for the newly crowned middleweight champion.

During a recent interview, MMA reporter James Lynch asked the former lightweight kingpin what he thought about 'Tarzan' both as a fighter and as a personality.

According to Oliveira, different fighters promote their fights differently, and Strickland is just doing what has worked for him:

"You know, to be fair, he has always been very nice to [me]. [I] have nothing but good things to say about Sean [Strickland]. Everyone kind of sells their fights a bit differently, and he's got to what he has to do, but he has always been really nice to [me], and [I] have nothing but good things to say about Sean. [Transcripts as per Oliveira's translator]"

Catch Carles Oliveria's comments below

Earlier this month at UFC 293, Sean Strickland pulled off one of the biggest upsets in MMA history as he decisively outstruck Israel Adesanya and lay claim to the UFC middleweight title.

Charles Oliveira is scheduled for a rematch against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 on Saturday, October 22, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Per the bookmakers at MMA Orbit, 'Do Bronx' is a +330 underdog against Makhachev (-400 favorite) for the rematch.

When the duo locked horns for the first time at UFC 280, the Dagestani made light work of 'Do Bronx,' submitting him in the second round via an arm triangle choke.

Charles Oliveira says he was "not there" in his fight against Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira's loss against Islam Makhachev is undoubtedly one of the worst nights of his fighting career and has been especially tough on the Brazilian for one particular reason.

Apparently, 'Do Bronx' feels he was not at a hundred percent during the fight and feels that he barely even fought. Talking about the unfortunate loss during an ESPN MMA interview, the Brazilian said:

"Purely and simply, I wasn't there. That's why I was unhappy... because I didn't fight. Every fight that I've had, even in defeats, you saw me get knocked down and get up, you saw me bleed and always keep pushing forward. I wasn't there, I didn't even fight."

Catch Charles Oliveira's comments below