  • "He's got proof" - Chael Sonnen addresses B.J. Penn's latest arrest, reveals he's been in contact with the UFC icon

"He's got proof" - Chael Sonnen addresses B.J. Penn's latest arrest, reveals he's been in contact with the UFC icon

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 18, 2025 03:33 GMT
Chael Sonnen (right) weighs in on B.J. Penn
Chael Sonnen (right) weighs in on B.J. Penn's (left) situation. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Chael Sonnen has spoken out following B.J. Penn’s latest arrest in Hawaii. The American offered a different perspective on the ongoing legal saga.

Penn was taken into custody in Hilo on Sept. 15 for violating a restraining order filed by his mother, Lorraine Shin. Court documents accuse him of entering a property despite an order preventing any contact with her until May 2026. The Hawaiian police confirmed that he was arrested without incident and later released on a $2,000 bail.

This incident marks Penn’s fifth arrest since late May, with earlier incidents tied to disputes at his mother’s home. The repeated arrests have seemingly placed a shadow over his reputation as a UFC icon.

Sonnen, however, has been in communication with people close to Penn and insists the former UFC champion is not dangerous. He described Penn’s mindset as one of confusion rather than aggression.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

“BJ is not dangerous... Even when the family comes in and they’re putting a restraining order on him... He believes the impostors are motivated by money, assuming the house, the properties, the funds, and eventually the estate, all while trying to get rid of him. If you truly believed that your mother had been killed and someone else was in her place, you could see how a reasonable person would think that the woman is now in danger."
He added:

"If you kill BJ Penn’s mother and B.J. Penn finds you, you’re going to have a big problem. But that is not the case here. He is not upset and is not looking for revenge. There is not an angry BJ. There is a smart BJ who believes he has figured out what’s going on. He’s seen it and says he has proof, down to details like comparing earlobes. But there is not a BJ seeking retribution."
Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

B.J. Penn reflects on isolation after fifth arrest

B.J. Penn released a statement on Instagram following his fifth arrest of the year. He addressed the changes in his personal life and claims that he feels a sense of isolation.

He said it feels strange to be without the entourage that once surrounded him. Penn wrote:

"From being someone with a big entourage to being by myself now feels strange. I can’t help but think I would not want people I care about to get in trouble or be hurt professionally, physically, mentally, emotionally, or in any other way. I hold nothing against anyone, and I thank you all because you are always kind to me when I see you. Big praises."
Check out B.J. Penn's Instagram post below:

Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
