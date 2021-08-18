Paddy Pimblett reveals his GOAT list 

New UFC recruit Paddy Pimblett disagrees with Khabib Nurmagomedov being hailed as the greatest fighter of all time.

'Paddy The Baddy' revealed this while talking to James Lynch. He explained that the competition Nurmagomedov faced and defeated was not up to the standards to be considered the pound-for-pound best ever. Pimblett said:

"To be honest I looked at his record, and he beat Edson Barboza. Even though Edson Barboza is now a 145-er. When people mention Michael Johnson, I laugh at them because I'd beat Michael Johnson tomorrow. Al Iaquinta is an okay win but when it's on 24 hour notice it's little bit.. know what I mean?"

Pimblett, who'll compete in the UFC lightweight division himself, further clarified that he did consider Khabib Nurmagomedov to be the greatest lightweight fighter of all time but not pound-for-pound.

When asked by James Lynch about who he thought were the greatest fighters according to him, the 26-year old scouser replied:

"If we're going top five, I'm going Jon Jones, GSP, Mighty Mouse [Demetrious Johnson], Anderson Silva, Fedor [Emilianenko]."

Watch the full video below:

Despite Pimblett's points, Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy in the lightweight division will be eternal

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired at the peak of his career after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. 'The Eagle' stated in his post-fight interview that he had taken the decision to retire early to spend time with his mother, who he felt needed his attention after his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away due complications after contracting COVID-19 in 2020.

While Paddy Pimblett addressed the likes of Barboza, Iaquinta and Michael Johnson as Khabib Nurmagomedov's opponents, the Dagestani did face some elite opponents during his reign.

After defeating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223, Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his lightweight belt thrice against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. These are three of the biggest names in the lightweight division, arguably even more so than current champion Charles 'do Bronx' Oliveira. Looking at his resume, it is hard to argue against Nurmagomedov as one of the greatest fighters ever.

However, the Dagestani sambo specialist retired in his prime and avoided the chance to move up a weight division. Therefore, it is hard to argue against Paddy Pimblett and others in the MMA community who choose the likes of Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre ahead of Khabib as MMA's GOAT.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov belongs in the GOAT conversations? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Jack Cunningham