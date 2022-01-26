"He's home alone in the basement writing mean messages" - Dominick Reyes rips Jon Jones for comments on Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane

Dominick Reyes has taken a dig at his former rival and two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones for his comments on Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane during their UFC 270 heavyweight title unification fight.

Champion Ngannou defeated Gane via unanimous decision (48-47 x2 and 49-46) and retained his belt at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, last Saturday.

Even before the main event was over, Jones claimed on Twitter that he would have the better of both 'The Predator' and 'Bon Gamin' inside the octagon. ESPN MMA shared the tweet on Instagram and Reyes was among the first people to comment on it.

"Poor guy. At the end of the day he’s home alone in the basement writing mean messages. Get better bro," said Reyes.

Fans of Jones took offense and tried to troll 'The Devastator' by bringing up his loss to 'Bones'. Reyes had a response to that as well.

"Just pointing out literal facts. We all had a great time at the fights and homeboy is tweeting mean stuff before the belts wrapped around the winner... Don't get it twisted, I do truly want to see him get better. I wish harm on no man," he quipped.

Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones are considered the top options to become Ngannou's next challenger. But if the Cameroonian champ doesn't extend his contract with the UFC, Miocic vs. Jones could be booked for the vacant title.

Dominick Reyes hasn't fought since losing to Jiri Prochazka at UFC Vegas 25 in May last year

Jon Jones vacated his light heavyweight championship after inflicting the first loss of Dominick Reyes' pro MMA career at UFC 247 in February 2020.

When Jones announced his intention to move up to the heavyweight division, a vacant title bout was announced between Reyes and Jan Blachowicz.

Blachowicz became the first person to finish 'The Devastator' at UFC 253 in September of the same year.

After a brief gap, Reyes returned to face Prochazka at UFC Vegas 25 in May 2021. He was knocked out yet again and hasn't been booked to fight since.

