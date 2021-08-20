"He's like a very small fragile dude" - Jorge Masvidal dismisses the idea of fighting Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal (35-15-0) has dismissed the idea of fighting former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor (22-6-0).

'Gamebred' has cited contract negotiation issues as the barrier in making the dream fight a reality.

Speaking with MMA Junkie at the PFL Playoffs, Jorge Masvidal expounded on why the bout with the Irish megastar has not yet been brought to fruition by the UFC.

The Miami native claims McGregor is demanding hefty remuneration for the fan-favorite matchup. As usual, Masvidal didn't miss the chance to provoke the Irishman by mocking his smaller frame.

"Yeah, I am full man size. [Conor McGregor] is like a very small fragile dude. He don't want that. You can't pay that man enough money. So, that was okay, you know, he don't need it."

Watch Jorge Masvidal's interview with MMA Junkie below:

Jorge Masvidal's remarks suggest he has not entirely given up on inciting a rivalry with Conor McGregor.

Last month, the No.6-ranked welterweight took a dig at McGregor during a Q&A session. Slamming the Irish supernova for his recent skid in the UFC, 'Gamebred' said McGregor couldn't "afford" to lock horns with him.

Check out Masvidal's tweet below:

I don’t think he can afford it https://t.co/g5ThVpGNBp — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 29, 2021

When exactly did the Jorge Masvidal vs. Conor McGregor rivalry begin?

The first instance of Jorge Masvidal firing shots at Conor McGregor came after the Miami native obliterated Ben Askren at UFC 239.

Masvidal was riding the momentum of a perfectly timed 5-second flying knee KO. He began insinuating a feud with the Irishman in hopes of cashing in on his recent stardom.

He then leveled up the rivalry in the post-fight presser for UFC 244.

Citing UFC president Dana White's remarks about Conor McGregor having a 155-pound frame, Masvidal stated the Irishman wasn't "man enough" to stand across the cage with him.

"I'll f*** that little guy up, man. He's a f***ing mi**et. Dana White, president of this m*********ing company said that I'm too much man for him. I get why people want to see him hurt for the stunts he's been pulling. But he don't want this s***. He's just talking so that he gets his name out there," said Jorge Masvidal.

Real or not, the rivalry between the two UFC icons has gripped the imagination of every MMA fan.

Masvidal and McGregor are two of the biggest draws in the company and will undoubtedly make for a blockbuster main event if the UFC matches them up.

