"He's literally 50" - Conor McGregor rallying for a rematch against Floyd Mayweather leaves fans divided

Conor McGregor never forgets his rivalries, particularly his losses, and periodically presents the case for a rematch. Instead of dwelling on the negative, he draws inspiration from the positive aspects of the fight and describes how the rematch will play out. This time, he made the case for a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr. inside the squared circle.

On August 26, 2017, the much-anticipated boxing bout between undefeated boxing icon Floyd Mayweather and UFC sensation Conor McGregor took place. Spectators and pay-per-view (PPV) sales alike concurred that the event was a spectacular success. Mayweather's superior boxing skills ultimately prevailed, despite McGregor's strong showing in the early rounds.

Controversy surrounded the bout owing to allegations of biased judging and numerous questionable calls, most notably in the ninth round when McGregor claimed to have landed a body shot that was disallowed as a low blow. Nonetheless, the event was a spectacular showdown that brought together two distinct forms of combat and attracted fans from all over the world.

McGregor recently took to Twitter to present his case for a rematch, claiming that he can get the job done with "little adjustments" to the gameplan:

"Round 9. I was playing ping pong with this guys head in there at many times in this fight. If you don’t think there is some real nice adjustments that can be made and implemented in a second fight, to get the job finished, you’re silly."

Check out the tweet below:

The response of fight fans to Conor McGregor's desire for a rematch was divided, with some wondering what the point would be in McGregor beating Mayweather (46) now:

"He's literally 50 bro. What sort of accomplishment would you feel even beating him?"

Another fan wrote:

"Why don’t you wait till he is 60?"

Yet another fan sided with McGregor and made a compelling case for the rematch, writing:

"The main issue everyone overlooked was the prep time. You have a boxer that's been doing 12 rounders for 2 decades and an MMA fighter that had only 6 weeks to prepare. There's a major difference between a 12 rd fighter and a fighter that can make it 12 rds. Need more for #2."

Check out some of the reactions below:

Conor McGregor told Floyd Mayweather's father and trainer that he would "love to work with him" someday

Conor McGregor recently said he would "love to work" with Floyd Mayweather Sr. after the two men crossed paths. They ran into each other inside the T-Mobile Arena on the night of Gervonta Davis' blockbuster fight against Ryan Garcia.

McGregor and Mayweather's team have been at odds ever since the Irishman's loss to Mayweather Jr. in 2017. Mayweather Sr., who boxed successfully from 1973 to 1990 and has since had an equally outstanding career as a trainer, including guiding his son Floyd Mayweather Jr., appeared to have reconciled his differences with Conor McGregor.

McGregor could be heard saying:

"You’re the reason [for Floyd Mayweather’s success]. I’d love to do work with you someday if we can."

Check out the interaction below:

