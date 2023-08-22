"He's a little younger than me" - Marlon Vera hilariously responds to Ian Garry deleting video of them in the shower together at UFC 292

UFC bantamweight fighter Marlon Vera is confident in his skin and nothing on social media or the internet bothers him. However, Ian Garry, who is younger than the Ecuadorian fighter, might be yet to reach that level.

'Chito' and Garry emerged victorious against Pedro Munhoz and Neil Magny, respectively, at UFC 292 this past weekend. Garry posted a video of them sharing a shower after the fight on his social media account. However, he later deleted the post.

Marlon Vera shared his thoughts during his appearance on the Believe You Me podcast, hosted by former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

'Chito' explained that he and Ian Garry were getting a quick shower after the fight and Coach Jason Parillo started to film them. Garry posted the video on his social media accounts but deleted it a while later.

Vera hilariously responded to this and said:

"[Parillo] filmed and then Ian [Garry] was the one that posted. But I was like, 'I don't even want to post it. But you can post it for sure.' It doesn't bother me."

He added:

"I know he deleted it because I told him it doesn't bother me. I'm confident with my sh**. I got a personality but I wouldn't post it myself. That's why he probably deleted. He probably realized like, 'This is not good to be posted.' But you live and you learn. He's a little younger than me.

Watch 'Chito' react to the post from the 21:50 mark below:

Marlon Vera thinks Aljamain Sterling lost because he wasted too much energy 'trying to prove a point'

Marlon Vera was one of the interested observers for the UFC 292 main event title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley. While Sterling had a grappling advantage heading into the contest, 'Sugar' has always been known for his lethal striking.

The fight ended with a second-round TKO when O'Malley caught 'Funk Master' rushing in and became the UFC bantamweight champion. 'Chito' shared his thoughts on the contest and stated that Sterling might have slipped up in the mental aspect of the game:

"I thought Sterling would be a little more secure in the way he was fighting. But suddenly he was trying hype during the fight week, trying to prove a point. I think he consumed a lot of energy trying to prove a point instead of just winning the fight."

'Chito' believes that running into precision strikers is a big mistake and the outcome of fights like Jose Aldo vs. Conor McGregor stand as testimony to this.

Marlon Vera thinks Sterling committed the same mistake against Sean O'Malley at UFC 292, which cost him the title.

Marlon Vera is the only fighter to hand O'Malley a loss in his professional MMA career. The newly crowned champion is keen on avenging the defeat and called out 'Chito' following the win.