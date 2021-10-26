"He's lost his identity" - Brendan Schaub believes Conor McGregor doesn't know 'how to deal' with his fame following altercation with Italian DJ

Brendan Schaub doesn't believe Conor McGregor can deal with his fame anymore.

Schaub's comments come after McGregor's recent altercation with an Italian DJ at a party in Rome. The Irishman allegedly punched the DJ, following which the Italian was left with a bloodied face.

On the latest episode of his Below the Belt podcast, Schaub weighed in on the incident. According to him, Conor McGregor has lost his identity. He believes the former two-division champion is scared of losing his fame and doesn't know how to deal with it anymore.

"You guys know this, I f***ing love Conor McGregor. Still do. Can't defend him for any of the stuff he has been doing but I just think that he's lost his identity and I think the casuals go, 'Dude, he has a billion dollars.' It's not about money. There's this sacred thing of fame that he's scared of losing and I think he doesn't know how to deal with it."

Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti reportedly files assault charges against Conor McGregor

The Italian DJ whom McGregor allegedly punched has reportedly filed assault charges against the 'Notorious' superstar.

Francesco Facchinetti spoke about the incident in an interview with The Daily Mail. He said he was having a good time with McGregor until the Irishman suddenly flipped and punched him in the face.

Facchinetti said McGregor's demeanor changed suddenly after actress Bella Thorne, who was there with McGregor at the time, decided to leave the party.

"McGregor was very talkative chatting about this and that for three hours and the whole group was enjoying each other's company. We talked about Rome, Italy and how he was taking delivery of his Lamborghini boat. I was very friendly. He would pour me a whisky and I'd pour him a drink. It was a good atmosphere. The situation was very calm and friendly. Bella said she had to get an early train to go to Milan for a premiere and she needed to get some sleep. I said the party could continue and would stay with my wife. That's when he flipped. He was completely out of control. He seemed like he wanted to kill me for absolutely no reason. Bella was stunned, she couldn't believe what happened." (h/t Daily Mail)

