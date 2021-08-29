"He's making substantial seven figures" - Tyron Woodley's manager discusses the former UFC champion's pay for the Jake Paul fight

Tyron Woodley's manager, Malki Kawa, has given some indication as to how well his client is being paid to compete against Jake Paul in the Showtime main event this weekend.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Kawa had the following to say about Tyron Woodley's pay:

"I mean, listen, he's making seven figures and he's making substantial seven figures. And he's got a good piece of everything that's going in the fight. At the same time, here's what I will tell you, for a pro debut boxer, he's made the most money ever in the history of the sport. For a pro debut boxer now, he's made more money, in the history of boxing. Floyd Mayweather didn't make more money in his first fight, Mike Tyson didn't make more money in his first fight."

Malki Kawa gives props to Jake Paul

Whilst Malki Kawa is, of course, completely on the side of Tyron Woodley when it comes to the fight itself, he does appreciate Jake Paul for his part in setting up the bout, which will see Woodley receive a seven-figure wage.

"The reality of it is, it's a massive pay day for him. And I'm happy for him. I'm happy for everybody involved and I think that's where our hats get taken off for Jake Paul, and what their trying to create in their promotion. Their finding stars, their paying them to come fight and listen, their not giving away money. It's not like we didn't negotiate this. It was a tough negotiation. For a minute there was other fighters and managers trying to undercut and do it for cheap which is part of the problem in the business."

You can check out MMA Junkie's full interview with Malki Kawa below:

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley face off this weekend. It will be Woodley's pro boxing debut, although he holds a 19-7-1 record as an MMA fighter. He is also a former UFC welterweight champion.

In comparison, Jake Paul holds an undefeated 3-0 pro record, with his most recent victory coming via a KO over another former UFC fighter in Ben Askren.

Read our exclusive with Kevin Lee - who lambasts Khabib for going after the UFC ring girls!

Edited by Harvey Leonard