"It's the appearance of authenticity" - Tyron Woodley unloads on Jake Paul chasing clout ahead of their boxing showdown

Tyron Woodley dropped quite the pipebomb on Jake Paul in yesterday’s press conference when discussing the meaning of 'clout' in combat sports.

We’re now just two days away from the Cleveland showcase on Sunday night when Tyron Woodley will take on Jake Paul in his professional boxing debut. While Paul will be hoping to take his overall pro record to 4-0, Woodley will be making his transition from mixed martial arts into the world of boxing.

Tyron Woodley gets personal

Some think Woodley doesn’t stand a chance, some think he’s going to knock Paul out and some don’t really care either way - they just want to see carnage.

In the pre-fight press conference, Tyron Woodley made a tremendous speech in which he went after Jake Paul and his marketing strategy.

“It’s kinda disgusting how much of a clown people feel they need to be to be recognised. It’s disgusting how much clout people have to chase and when you really look into what the word clout means, it’s the appearance of authenticity. It’s the appearance that you’re the real deal. It’s the appearance that you’re really about that action - but I’m really like that," said Woodley.

“You can say what you wanna say, but you do what you think you’re supposed to do based on what we’ve done. When I say we, I say fighters," Woodley added.

Whether you like him or you hate him there’s no way of denying that Tyron Woodley is taking this move seriously. He wants to put an end to Jake Paul’s recent rise to fame and at the same time, is aiming to prove that he can get it done in the ring.

The four losses at the end of his UFC run will obviously hurt the legacy of Tyron Woodley. However, the fact that he’s a five-time UFC champion simply can’t be forgotten.

This is a man who can be unbelievably dangerous when called upon and he looks ready to meet the challenge that has been put in front of him.

