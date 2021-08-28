5 UFC fighters Jake Paul could box next

Jake Paul is set to take on yet another fighter with an MMA background this weekend. He faces Tyron Woodley in the main event of a Showtime boxing card. Having already defeated Woodley's teammate, and former UFC fighter, Ben Askren, Jake Paul is hoping to increase his undefeated record to 4-0.

Whether or not he beats Woodley, there will likely be many more representatives of the MMA world interested in facing 'The Problem Child.'

Contract negotiations may make these potential fights somewhat awkward to book. However, Dana White has previously made allowances for certain fights, with the Askren vs. Paul matchup being the most recent example.

Thus, in the following list we will breakdown five potential UFC fighters who could face Jake Paul in a boxing match next.

#5. Nick Diaz vs. Jake Paul

A fight with Nick Diaz would continue the pattern emerging from Jake Paul's pro boxing career so far. He has been primarily matched with opponents who are arguably in the twilights of their careers.

At the time of writing, Nick Diaz is 38 years old. He has not competed since 2015, where he lost via unanimous decision to Anderson Silva. The fight was later overturned to a no contest due to Silva testing positive for PEDs and Diaz for marijuana.

Nick Diaz does have a fight in the UFC booked, having signed a contract to rematch Robbie Lawler at UFC 256. Should he be victorious against Lawler, it seems likely that Diaz will attempt to make a full comeback to MMA. But should he come up short, a big celebrity boxing match payday might appeal to the elder Diaz brother.

Edited by Jack Cunningham