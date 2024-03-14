"He's a natural great promoter" - Mike Tyson heaps praise on Jake Paul ahead of their controversial boxing match

'Iron' Mike Tyson has time and again expressed his appreciation for YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul's entrepreneurial prowess. On that note, video footage of the former undisputed boxing heavyweight champion lauding 'The Problem Child's' promotional skills has now set the combat sports community abuzz.

It was recently announced that the legendary Tyson will compete in a professional boxing match against Paul next. Their heavyweight bout will transpire at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, on July 20, 2024. It'll be streamed live on Netflix, free for the platform's subscribers.

The vast majority of fans and critics have insinuated that the controversial matchup casts a stain on the image of boxing and combat sports. Many have highlighted the age dichotomy, one of around 30 years, between the younger Paul and the older Tyson. Regardless, Tyson has long been, and continues to be, appreciative of Paul.

During a 2022 interview with American media personality Bill Maher on the Club Random Podcast, Mike Tyson notably addressed the unique niche Jake Paul has carved for himself in the world of sports and entertainment. 'Iron' labeled Paul as "sensational" and a great promoter.

Furthermore, Tyson suggested that although Paul's a legitimate fighter, most people don't want to recognize him as one. The pugilist indicated that most people, irrespective of their nationality, hate Paul and want to beat up and/or kill him, as the YouTuber has a knack for riling people up.

When asked if the public hostility toward Paul is due to him purportedly being good-looking, Tyson replied by saying:

"That too, but he's a great salesman. Great, great, great salesman."

Maher then opined that there'd likely be massive interest if Tyson fought Paul. 'Iron' responded by noting:

"Promoter. He's a great promoter. He doesn't even know it. He's a natural great promoter."

Furthermore, Maher asked what a potential fight between Tyson and Paul would look like. 'Iron' answered by saying:

"It'll be fun ... Nothing's easy. I never look at it, 'This is gonna be easy. I'm gonna kick ...' I don't look at life like that."

Check out Mike Tyson's comments below:

Watch the complete podcast episode below:

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: A closer look at the recent runs of 'Iron' and 'The Problem Child'

Mike Tyson's most recent professional boxing match witnessed him suffer a sixth-round stoppage defeat against Kevin McBride in June 2005. The boxing legend hasn't competed in the professional boxing dominion ever since. Nevertheless, the 57-year-old did partake in a few exhibition boxing bouts in the ensuing years, including his last one in November 2020.

On the contrary, Jake Paul has been comparatively more active in professional boxing. Paul has competed in 10 pro boxing bouts since turning professional in January 2020.

Since his lone boxing defeat against archnemesis Tommy Fury in February 2023, 'The Problem Child' has gone 3-0 inside the squared circle. Moreover, the 27-year-old has vowed to continue his winning ways against Tyson and capture a boxing world title soon.