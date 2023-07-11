"He's from the Philippines, dummy" - When UFC President Dana White humiliated 'racist' Floyd Mayweather for comments on Manny Pacquiao

Dana White is known for being one of the most outspoken promoters in the world of combat sports. His brash personality has seen him speak out against countless people, be they MMA media members or even his own fighters. The UFC president has never hesitated to verbally reprimand anyone.

Despite being the public face of the world's most prominent mixed martial arts promotion, White has taken aim at boxing several times. One of his most memorable moments came when he lambasted Floyd Mawyeather Jr. for making racially insensitive comments about Manny Pacquiao, a Filipino boxer.

Back in 2010, Mayweather made several racially charged verbal attacks against Pacquiao, referring to him as a 'yellow chump' before promising to make the Filipino boxer cook him a sushi roll and rice. Sushi, being Japanese cuisine, added an extra layer of ignorance to Mayweather's comments.

This led Dana White to label him a racist and say the following in a video:

"The other thing you said, Manny Pacquiao should go make some sushi somewhere. Sushi's from Japan. He's from the Philippines, dummy."

At the time, Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Manny Pacquiao was the most talked about matchup in boxing, with many accusing 'Money' of avoiding a fight with the Filipino phenom. While the pair eventually faced one another, their bout took place five years later, with neither man in their prime.

It's worth noting that Mayweather later apologized for his comments about Pacquiao. However, he never took full responsibility for his words and mischaracterized them as him merely having fun.

What did Dana White say about USADA and Conor McGregor?

One of Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s past opponents is former UFC double champion Conor McGregor. While 'Money' has since retired from professional boxing, MMA fans are still eagerly awaiting the Irishman's return to the octagon. Unfortunately, McGregor's return has been stalled by his struggles with USADA.

'The Notorious' is required, as is every fighter on the UFC roster, to submit samples to the USADA anti-doping pool and must remain in the testing pool for six months, before being sanctioned to fight. He was given a deadline to be eligible to fight in the promotion's final PPV of the year, but failed to meet the deadline.

Dana White, however, has urged fans not to worry. He claimed that he isn't concerned with what USADA said, given that nothing is yet set in stone, implying that things could be worked out behind the scenes.

