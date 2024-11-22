"He's doing all the right things" - UFC champion shares why Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will come to fruition

Jon Jones had a dominant display on his return to the octagon as he defeated Stipe Miocic via third-round TKO in his first defense of the heavyweight title at UFC 309 last weekend. While he had hinted at retirement leading up to the fight, he seems open to discussions with the UFC for continuing his illustrious MMA career.

Julianna Pena recently revealed why she believes the promotion could schedule a fight between 'Bones' and Tom Aspinall. Speaking to Conner Burks and Eric Jackman of The Boys in the Back, the women's bantamweight champion claimed:

"When I saw Jon Jones fighting and [Aspinall] was like watching and everything like that all intently, I was like he's doing all the right things. He's saying all the right things. As a fighter like Jon Jones, who has done so much in the sport, I feel like - especially with him saying that he's not done, he's not retiring - he is one of those guys who is not going to ride off into the sunset, if you will, knowing that there's other meat on the table that he still hasn't finished."

Trending

Pena continued by saying:

"So, I think that Tommy just needs to keep doing what he's doing. He's been doing all the right things and I think that the pressure from the outside, the pressure from the fans and the machine will eventually make that fight come to fruition because the UFC is classic on giving the fans what the fans want and that's what the fans want."

Check out Julianna Pena's comments on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall below (starting at the 0:48 mark):

Expand Tweet

Jones has shown interest in a super-fight with light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. Meanwhile, UFC head honcho Dana White has shared that he expects 'Bones' to take some time away before the two sides negotiate the terms of his next contract.

Tom Aspinall on Jon Jones and MMA GOAT list

Jon Jones is widely, but not unanimously, considered the greatest MMA athlete. Tom Aspinall recently went a different route when asked who holds that title.

Speaking to Jon-Bernard Kairouz, the No.1-ranked heavyweight claimed:

"[Georges St-Pierre]. How do I say this? He's never failed for PEDs... [Jones ranks] second. I think it would be silly to say that he wasn't one of the best ever."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments on the greatest of all time below:

Expand Tweet

St-Pierre is another popular choice for the greatest MMA fighter of all time. However, GSP and several fighters in the conversation, including Dana White, have labeled Jones as the GOAT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback