"He's so scared" - Logan Paul laughs off Dillon Danis' numerous complaints about his weight cut and 'KSI's commission'

Dillon Danis has been accusing Misfit's Boxing of foul play in the lead-up to his boxing clash against Logan Paul, and 'The Maverick' sees this as a sign of 'El Jefe' being terrified of him.

Earlier today, Danis went on an absolute rant on X after the YouTuber allegedly took an extra hour to make weight for their fight.

In his slew of posts, the fighter called out Paul and Misfits Boxing for bending the rules at will and their incompetence in not implementing strict drug testing for the event. The jiu-jitsu maestro ended his rant, claiming the regulatory commission in charge of the event works at the whims and fancy of KSI and Misfit's Boxing.

Paul doesn't give any weight to the Bellator fighter's accusation. In fact, he believes 'El Jefe' is going berserk online solely because of his fear of fighting him.

In a recent post on X, 'The Maverick' compiled a few of Danis' recent accusatory claims, with the title:

"He’s so scared of me."

Expand Tweet

Paul vs. Danis will be the co-headliner to KSI vs. Tommy Fury at the Misfits Boxing - The Prime Card on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK.

Popular names such as the celebrity boxing superstar Salt Papi and MMA fighter Antony Taylor will also feature at the highly publicized event.

Dillon Danis predicts a rude awakening in store for Logan Paul

With his boxing match with Logan Paul merely hours away, Dillon Danis seems all the more confident about his victory over the social media superstar.

The 30-year-old believes his opponent is of the impression that he'll be an easy fight because of his grappling roots, much like how Ben Askren was an easy win for his brother Jake Paul.

During a media interaction ahead of the event, the MMA fighter assured that 'The Maverick' will be in for a rude awakening when they meet in the ring:

"To be honest, I think he is in over his [Paul] head. I think he thinks I'm Ben Askren, and it's going to be a big surprise for him. So, I might knock his a** out."

Catch Dillon Danis' comments on Logan Paul below (2:08):