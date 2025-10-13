"He's shown no weakness" - Dustin Poirier drops eye-opening remark on UFC Champion Ilia Topuria’s supposed invincibility

Dustin Poirier recently shared his thoughts on Ilia Topuria. He acknowledged that Topuria has been invincible so far, but he believes that matching up against someone who can counter his fighting style could pose a challenge.

'El Matador' is coming off a first-round knockout victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 317, where he also claimed the vacant lightweight title. Before that, he held the featherweight championship and achieved notable wins against Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

In a recent post on X, a fan asked 'The Diamond' whether there is anyone in the current UFC lightweight division who poses a threat to Topuria. In response, Poirier said:

"That's a tough one, bro. He's shown no weakness, but Styles make fights."

Check out Dustin Poirier's post on Ilia Topuria below:

That's a tough one bro he's shown no weakness but Styles make fights

When Ilia Topuria shared his thoughts about Dustin Poirier; teasing a potential clash

Dustin Poirier has been a prominent figure in the UFC community for over a decade. During his career, he held the interim UFC lightweight championship and achieved notable victories against several top fighters, including Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, and Eddie Alvarez.

A few months back, ahead of his move up to the lightweight division, Ilia Topuria discussed potential matchups he could pursue, including one against Poirier. Speaking in an appearance on the FULL SEND PODCAST, 'The Diamond' said:

"I love that dog Dustin Poirier. He's a fighter, you know what I mean... he goes in and he fights till he dies. You're going to have that guy in front of you fighting and trying to take your head off. That's a very exciting fight for me and I think for the fans also." [19:06 seconds into the episode]

Despite Topuria's interest, the fight never took place. While the Spaniard now reigns as the UFC lightweight champion, Poirier has retired from the sport. His last fight was against Max Holloway at UFC 318 on July 19.

