"He’s the silent assassin for a reason” - Ian Garry’s trash-talk may backfire against Vicente Luque, says teammate of both fighters

Ian Garry and Vicente Luque are set to face off in the opening bout of the main card at UFC 296.

Having previously been trained together at Kill Cliff FC, fans were somewhat surprised to see that the pair would be meeting inside the octagon.

Whilst the pair initially exchanged respectful messages regarding their upcoming clash, Garry more recently compared himself to God in a comment on Luque's Instagram post.

Ian Garry is known for his brash behavior and trash-talk, but according to a teammate of both welterweight contenders, Gilbert Burns, Garry's talking may backfire against Vicente Luque.

'The Silent Assassin' recently stated that the only teammate he wouldn't fight would be Burns, as they share an immensely close friendship.

'Durinho', who was recently interviewed by MMA Junkie, pointed to Luque's character as the reason why Ian Garry may eventually regret his trash-talk ahead of UFC 296. He said this:

"In the beginning [of training camp], he was kind of taking his time, getting ready, getting in shape. But the last two weeks, [Luque] is looking very good. He's looking super sharp for this fight. Especially the way Ian is talking a little bit, I think a couple of guys, whenever a guy trash-talks them a lot, sometimes it gets you out of place a little bit, where you get a little bit angry."

Burns continued:

"Freaking Vicente Luque, he races on that [trash-talk]. He's looking sharper and sharper. He's the silent assassin for a reason. He's feeding from that, you know."

Watch the video below from 17:18:

Ian Garry vs. Vicente Luque broken down by Conor McGregor's striking coach

Ian Garry and Vicente Luque will do battle in an epic welterweight clash at UFC 296 later this month.

Given that both men are strikers, fans can expect a thrilling contest on the feet. However, Garry and Luque are both skilled grapplers, and the fight should be entertaining wherever it goes.

Ahead of UFC 296, Conor McGregor's striking coach, Owen Roddy, broke down the matchup in a now-private MacLife interview. Roddy sided with Ian Garry, believing him to be a level above Vicente Luque. He said this:

"I wouldn't even say he's the next big thing in Ireland, because he's already there... He's a very intelligent fighter, a very intelligent striker as well. I think the sky is the limit for him. I think he'll be too clinical for Vicente. Vicente is a phenomenal athlete as well, but I just see Ian being a little bit too fast, a little bit too sharp and I can see him putting him away to be honest."