"He’s SNAPPN BRAS I’m BREAKING JAWS" - BKFC fighter brags about being "built different" from Conor McGregor as the Irishman parties with Diplo

Jeremy Stephens has reignited his rivalry with Conor McGregor, calling out the Irishman for a bare-knuckle fight despite never having fought him in the UFC. The two crossed paths during a memorable moment at the UFC 205 press conference when McGregor mocked Stephens, but their careers never aligned for a fight. Now, with McGregor involved as a part-owner of BKFC, Stephens sees a chance to finally settle their unfinished business.

Ahead of his fight with Eddie Alvarez at BKFC Knuckle Mania 5, Stephens made it clear that he wants to "beat up the boss." He doubled down on that challenge on Instagram, after seeing McGregor partying with American DJ and music producer Diplo.

Check out the video below:

Stephens dropped a comment under the post, writing:

"He’s snapping bras, I’m breaking jaws! We built different!"

Check out Jeremy Stephens' comment below:

Jeremy Stephens doubles down on his challenge to Conor McGregor. [Screenshot courtesy: @mmauncensored__ on Instagram]

While McGregor’s potential return to combat sports remains uncertain, with talks of a boxing match with Logan Paul seemingly fizzled out, Stephens continues to rise in the BKFC. He’s made it clear that he’s not fazed by his past losses or McGregor’s status in the fight world.

The Irishman recently faced legal troubles after being found liable for a 2018 sexual assault, with a civil jury awarding over $250,000 in damages to the victim. McGregor maintained his innocence, acknowledging mistakes in his behavior but asserting that the incident was consensual.

Conor McGregor spits at a Khabib Nurmagomedov fan in viral confrontation

Conor McGregor has made headlines again after a shocking video that has gone viral showing him spitting on a fan who taunted him with the name of his former rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The incident occurred as McGregor was walking through a shopping center when a fan shouted in support of Nurmagomedov, who famously defeated McGregor at UFC 229 in 2018. McGregor, visibly agitated, confronted the fan and was heard boasting:

"I spit in your face, what'd you do? Nothing."

Check out the video below:

