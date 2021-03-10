"He’s speaking out for all the people on the lower end" - Dominick Cruz's teammate Angela Hill backs his allegations against Hans Molenkamp

Dominick Cruz recently created headlines after calling out Monster Energy executive Hans Molekamp for a fight. After his win against Casey Kenney at UFC 259, the former two-time UFC bantamweight champion surprised fans in the post-fight interview by expressing his desire to fight Molekamp at a charity event.

Following the callout, various fighters have come out, accusing Hans Molenkamp of exerting pressure on MMA athletes to build his image. UFC women's strawweight fighter Angela Hill, who is a teammate of Cruz also supported his stance.

According to Hill, Dominick Cruz has utilised his position in the MMA community to speak out for others who might not be as privileged. In an interview with South China Morning Post, Angela Hill told Nick Atkin:

"I feel like that was what Dom was saying, and I’ve heard from a lot of fighters who are in the position Dom is in. He has his ESPN gig – he’s a very good analyst and commentator – he’s a champ, he just won a fight, he’s in a good position."

"For someone to come out like that, it shows he’s not just being bitter because he lost his sponsorship. He’s speaking out for all the people on the lower end who have to deal with this nonsense and are sick of it, but are afraid of losing the one thing keeping them afloat," Hill added.

When Dominick Cruz called out Hans Molenkamp after his UFC 259 bout

In a strange callout after his win at UFC 259, Dominick Cruz addressed Hans Molenkamp, the founder of a martial arts apparel and equipment brand. The former UFC bantamweight champion did not hesitate to call out Molenkamp, who reportedly has a professional muay-thai bout to his credit. Dominick Cruz said in his post-fight interview:

"Monster sponsors me, not you. So, this was our callout, because he calls himself a pro fighter. He’s got a 100 pounds weight on me and I’m like we can make this a win-win situation. Let’s do a charity event, Monster picks the charity and then we scrap it out. He says he’s got three pro-fights, prove it. Put your money where your mouth is."