"He's a steroid-using, piece-of-s*** person" - Colby Covington claims Jon Jones isn't enough of a draw to make pay demands

Colby Covington continues to be at loggerheads with Jon Jones. Years after completing college together, there is no love lost between the two UFC superstars.

Dana White refuses to budge against Jones' demand of a massive payday for the Francis Ngannou fight. Covington thinks the UFC will never agree to his conditions simply because Jones is not a huge crowd-puller.

During Covington's interaction with MMA journalist James Lynch, he slammed the former UFC light heavyweight champion for his controversial dealings.

"He (Jon Jones) is not going to get what he's asking for because he's not a draw. All the fans are disinterested," Covington said. "They don't care about him anymore. He's a steroid-using, cheating lying, just piece of s*** person."

Colby Covington further recalled all the infamous incidents that Jones is accused of. He noted that 'Bones' is not a "godly" person like he claims to be.

"He claims to be this father and godly person but you're not doing things that are fatherly-like and godly," Covington added. "Wrecking a Bentley with hookers in the back is not godly. Cheating on your wife with multiple women is not godly. People expose them and they don't like him anymore. There's a reason he's not a draw and there's a reason he's not going to get that money from the UFC."

Colby Covington and Jon Jones' feud

Colby Covington and Jon Jones were roommates at Iowa Central Community College and shared a strong interest in wrestling. Both men have continually thrown shade at each other, especially after Covington switched his persona in 2017.

Ahead of UFC 247, Jones referred to Covington as a "rotten" person.

"I've made a lot of mistakes and if I can say someone's not a good person, it must go a long way, because I'm sure there's a lot of people who don't think I'm a good person," Jones said. "Colby is a rotten individual."

Jon Jones on (former roommate) Colby Covington: "I've made a lot of mistakes and if I can say someone's not a good person, it must go a long way, because I'm sure there's a lot of people who don't think I'm a good person. Colby is a rotten individual." pic.twitter.com/a5YFrzQsLt — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 13, 2019

At the UFC 247 press conference, Jones added that him and Colby Covington spent just one semester as roommates. According to the UFC welterweight, he shared the same room as Jones for two years.

Speaking on the Jim and Sam Show in 2018, Covington also accused Jones of taking steroids during their college days.

Should the UFC meet Jon Jones' demands and make the Francis Ngannou fight? Sound off in the comments section below.