'He’s been stress eating" - Dillon Danis claims Logan Paul has missed weight for their fight, fans react

Logan Paul may have encountered an obstacle on his road to tomorrow's matchup against Dillon Danis, at least according to his opponent, who has claimed that the older Paul brother has missed weight for their fight. However, it is worth pointing out that no one has yet weighed in for their bouts.

Paul's weigh-in against Danis is scheduled for 5 P.M. BST, which is hours away. Regardless, Dillon Danis has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to falsely claim that Logan Paul has missed weight in what appears to be a last-minute attempt at psychological warfare.

A screenshot of Dillon Danis' tweet

Logan Paul has since proved his foe's statement to be fraudulent. This, however, hasn't stopped fans from reacting to the potential news, as they flocked to Danis' post to offer their thoughts on the thread underneath. One fan expressed his fear that the fight was in danger of being canceled:

"Don't tell me the fights going to be cancelled now"

Meanwhile, another fan claimed that the stress of fighting Dillon Danis had gotten to Paul, given how personal their feud has become:

"He's been stress eating"

One fan opined that the swelling on Paul's face was the culprit being the faux weigh-in miss:

"Must be the swelling on his face"

Another fan referenced the cut that Paul suffered at Danis' hands during their recent melee at the pre-fight press conference:

"He will weigh less because of the blood loss"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

What happened between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis yesterday?

Yesterday played host to the pre-fight press conference for Logan Paul's boxing match with Dillon Danis. As expected, both men did their best to unnerve the other with trash talk and promotional stunts, with the older Paul brother even bringing out television presenter Chris Hansen, who once hosted To Catch a Predator.

It was Paul's attempt to characterize Danis as a predator for the latter's relentless online harassment of the former's fiancée, Nina Agdal. Unfortunately, a melee quickly broke out after Paul threw a water bottle at Danis, who responded by throwing a microphone at his face, cutting him open.