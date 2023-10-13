"The swelling tho" - Logan Paul shocks fans with up-close photo of face after getting hit by Dillon Danis' microphone

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis came dangerously close to cancelling their highly anticipated fight. Both men are still scheduled to cross swords inside the squared circle of boxing. However, due to the pair's antics at the pre-fight press conference, MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card nearly lost its co-main event.

During a mandatory face-off, Paul threw a water bottle at Danis' face, which in turn caused Danis to throw something else back: a microphone. In doing so, he sliced Logan Paul open near his eye. While fans initially feared that this would result in a bout cancellation, Paul has assured the fight world that the fight is still intact.

He also took to his Instagram story to share a selfie, updating fans on the condition of his cut, which now appears to be swollen. A screenshot of the image has made the rounds on X/Twitter as well, drawing various reactions from fans, with some wondering if doctors might still intervene and bar Paul from fighting.

All fans, however, seemed to be concerned with the swelling, for one reason or another:

"The swelling tho"

Fears that the fight could be cancelled were echoed by several fans:

"If that's real swelling on his left cheek then the fight could well be in jeopardy"

This was again pointed out by another fan:

"This could possibly get cancelled"

One fan, however, wondered whether the cut and swelling could give Dillon Danis an advantage in the ring if the bout remains on the card:

"Does this cut give Dillon the edge or did he already have it in the bag?"

Why are Logan Paul and Dillon Danis feuding?

The feud between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis stems from the online trolling the former Bellator fighter received from the former's younger brother, Jake Paul, who targeted his ex-girlfriend, among other things. So once Danis was scheduled to fight Jake Paul's older brother, he took things to a more personal level.

Dillon Danis escalated things by relentlessly harassing his opponent's fiancée, Nina Agdal, with countless pictures and videos he shared on social media. His antics added an extra layer of enmity between the pair, and has only intensified in the wake of Agdal's lawsuit against Danis.