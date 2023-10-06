‘He’s turning into the incredible hulk’ - Craig Jones accuses Gordon Ryan of faking recent health issues in order to pick fights

Gordon Ryan recently took on Patrick Gaudio in the main event of Who's Number One (WNO):20, where he thoroughly dominated his opponent en route to a submission win.

'The King' has been out of action for most of this year due to stomach problems and made his first competitive appearance of 2023 at WNO:20 last weekend.

But Craig Jones recently shared his skepticism about the health issues that Gordon Ryan has faced this year.

Jones bashed the idea of 'The King' needing a tune-up fight upon return from his health problems, given that he won two gold medals at ADCC in September 2022. He also stated that Ryan has control over who he fights.

According to Craig Jones, the lack of viewership in Brazilian jiu-jitsu means that there's no incentive for promotions to organize specific matchups in order to draw fans.

Jones said this:

"I don't think he needs to have a warm-up match in any capacity because it hasn't even been really a year since he double-golded at ADCC, or he faced Nicky Rod. The man is healthy. If you have stomach problems, you waste away. This guy is turning, more and more, into a f***ing incredible hulk everday. If you have stomach problems, you can't eat. If your muscles grow, you're probably f***ing eating. I think the guy is in fine form to take on whoever he wants. But again, he calls the shots. FloGrappling answers to Gordon Ryan."

Watch the video below from 5:20:

Jon Jones hints at submission win against Stipe Miocic after Gordon Ryan re-joins training camp for UFC 295

Jon Jones is set to face off against Stipe Miocic, the greatest heavyweight in promotional history, in the main event of UFC 295 in November.

Miocic will be returning after more than two years away from the octagon, as he suffered a KO defeat to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 in his previous bout.

With roughly five weeks until fight night, Gordon Ryan re-joined Jones for the remainder of his training camp. The pair of GOATs sharing the mats caught the eye of the combat sports world, and even Conor McGregor shared a reaction to their training sessions.

With 'The King' adding the finishing touches to Jones' grappling skills, the heavyweight has teased a submission victory against Stipe Miocic.

Jones defeated Ciryl Gane via first-round submission in the main event of UFC 285, and he appears eager to replicate his performance later this year. He took to Instagram to share an image of himself and Gordon Ryan and said this:

"Great having King Ryan back in Albuquerque. Brother always comes with the best vibes and knowledge. Ladies and gentlemen, do not count out a first round submission"

Screenshot of Jones' story teasing a submission win over Stipe Miocic