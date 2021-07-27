"He's the villain of all villains" - 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung reveals who is the UFC's biggest antagonist

'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung is often hailed as one of the most courteous fighters in the UFC. The top UFC featherweight, however, believes the antagonists on the roster draw the most amount of eyeballs to MMA.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Chan Sung Jung pondered the importance of "villains" in combat sports.

According to Jung, resentment between the two combatants is pivotal for selling pay-per-views. He cited the example of welterweight Colby Covington, who switched to a loud-mouthed persona to avoid being removed from the UFC.

"Villains have the most popularity. MMA wouldn't be MMA without the presence of the villains. A hero fighting another hero? Now, that's no fun. The two must have hatred towards one another for the fight to be fun. There is Colby Covington, for example. Colby Covington was once a sweet fighter, but after almost being kicked out of the UFC for having less than average fights, he changed and found a new character to be."

Jung further mentioned Nate Diaz as a standout brash fighter among the antagonists in the company. 'The Korean Zombie' labeled the Stockton native as "crazy" for his antics.

"[Nate Diaz] is the villains of all villains. Actually, I take that back. Nate Diaz is not a villain. He's just someone crazy."

Check out Chan Sung Jung's complete video below:

'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung wants a top contender next

In his most recent UFC outing, Chan Sung Jung secured a unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 29.

TKZ gets it done 👏 pic.twitter.com/LQs0Mj7mkO — UFC (@ufc) June 20, 2021

Following the impressive lopsided win, Jung called out former champion Max Holloway in the post-fight presser. He took a dig at the former champion, claiming that the Hawaiian did not possess punching power. "Blessed" is currently recovering from an injury and is expected to return to the octagon against Yair Rodriguez next.

“Max, he doesn’t have punching power, but I have punching power," said Chan Sung Jung. "If I can’t get a title shot then I’m willing to fight Max, but I respect Yair and don’t want to do the way of kind of jumping between those two when they were already set to fight.”

Jung's coach Eddie Cha told MMA on Sirius XM that their team is campaigning for a fight with either Max Holloway or the featherweight champion.

The UFC brass might grant 'The Korean Zombie' his wish considering that the 34-year-old is likely on his final run for UFC gold.

🔊 Eddie Cha (@allinmma) shared an update on Korean Zombie's shoulder injury and discussed which fight they're looking for next after his victory at #UFCVegas29 with @RJcliffordMMA

⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Z6H2i54xM8 — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) June 21, 2021

