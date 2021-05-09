"He won't be screaming 'I'm the best boxer'" - Giga Chikadze wants showdown with Max Holloway next

Giga Chikadze has questioned Max Holloway's claim to be the best boxer in MMA after rewatching Max Holloway's bout against Calvin Kattar. In another callout to 'Blessed', Chikadze wrote on Twitter-

"I just rewatched “Kattar VS Holloway” and, if @BlessedMMA fights me I’ll make sure he won’t be screaming “I’m the best boxer” "

Max Holloway put on an absolute masterclass against Calvin Kattar in the first UFC main event of 2021. Holloway landed a UFC record-setting 445 significant strikes and secured a 50-43, 50-43, and 50-42 unanimous decision win on the judges' scorecards.

Max Holloway looked invincible in the fifth round as he started talking to the commentary team during the fight. Holloway dodged a combo from Calvin Kattar whilst looking away from him, simultaneously claiming to be the best boxer in MMA.

"I'm the best boxer in the UFC!"



🎤 @BlessedMMA with the in-fight commentary! Have you ever?! #UFCFightIsland7 pic.twitter.com/vLxqo97VQ1 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 16, 2021

Giga Chikadze is serious about fighting Max Holloway

Giga Chikadze posted a highlight-reel knockout of UFC veteran Cub Swanson in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 25. After a signature liver kick from Chikadze folded Swanson in half, the Georgian had to land only a few more strikes before the referee stepped in at 1:03 of the first round. Giga Chikadze is currently riding a six-fight win streak with back-to-back first-round knockouts in his last two outings.

After the performance, Chikadze didn't hesitate in calling out high-level opponents like Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar. According to 'Ninja', he was on commentary duty in Georgia when Holloway fought Kattar at 'UFC on ABC 1' on 16th January 2021. Speaking of his potential next opponent after the win over Swanson, Giga Chikadze said in the post-fight interview-

“I was in Georgia when Max fought Calvin. I was doing commentary for the fight, and I enjoyed this fight, and every time he was doing something nice I was like, ‘I want to fight him. I want to fight him,'. I feel like after this type of performance, I might get it – if not, then I might get (Kattar).”

Giga Chikadze had also offered to fight Donald Cerrone in a seven-day turnaround after 'Cowboy' was left without an opponent.