Giga Chikadze offers to fight Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone a week after knocking out Cub Swanson 

Giga Chikadze has offered to fight Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in a seven-day turnaround after his highlight-reel knockout of Cub Swanson at UFC Vegas 25. Donald Cerrone was originally supposed to fight former teammate Diego Sanchez inside the UFC Apex next week. However, Cerrone was left without an opponent after Sanchez was released overnight by the UFC following a huge controversy regarding medical records. Offering to step in as an opponent, Giga Chikadze wrote on Twitter-

Hi @Cowboycerrone I know you need someone to fight for next week i’m here in Vegas ready it will be an honor Samurai style @seanshelby @danawhite

Giga Chikadze is currently riding a six-fight win streak after dispatching veteran featherweight contender Cub Swanson with a vicious 'Giga kick' to the liver at UFC Vegas 25. With back-to-back knockout wins in his last two outings, Chikadze certainly deserves his shot at a top-tier opponent. At the post-fight press conference, Giga Chikadze went on a callout spree naming Max Holloway, Calvin Kattar, and Yair Rodriguez as potential opponents.

Meanwhile, Donald Cerrone will look to bounce back after going 0-4 in his last five UFC outings with one no-contest.

Giga Chikadze is ready to headline a UFC card:

UFC Vegas 26 was originally scheduled to be headlined by a bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and T.J. Dillashaw. However, after the former UFC bantamweight champion pulled out after suffering a nasty cut during a sparring session, the bout fell through. Upon hearing that the card was left without a main event, Giga Chikadze immediately offered to step in. Claiming to be unscathed from his quick victory over Cub Swanson, the Georgian said in the post-fight presser at UFC Vegas 25-

"I hear that there is no main event next week, so it will be pleasure to headline the event for me. I'm staying in Vegas, I'm not going anywhere. I'm in shape, no injures. If Dana and Sean need myself, I can fight anybody. That's what I want."

For now, the planned main event will see Michelle Waterson take on Marina Rodriguez in a strawweight bout on the UFC Vegas 26 card.