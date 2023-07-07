"He showed me my holes" - Robert Whittaker promises to make Israel Adesanya "regret" beating him

Robert Whittaker is confident that the lessons he learned from his two defeats to Israel Adesanya will help him overcome 'The Last Stylebender' in a third bout.

Adesanya is the only man in the past eight years to defeat Whittaker, and 'The Reaper' has credited those losses with showing him the areas he needed to improve upon.

Robert Whittaker believes that should he face Israel Adesanya a third time, he will make the middleweight champion "regret" transforming him into the fighter he is today.

Ahead of his clash with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290 this weekend, Whittaker told Michael Bisping:

"The first fight, I lost my confidence. The second fight I took it back. The third fight is going to be a combination of what my experiences with him have forced me to become. The losses to him, and the challenge he presents is what's pushed me to be better... He showed me my holes, he made me work on them. I went into the second fight and took my confidence back that, 'Hey, it's not going to happen like it did in the first [fight].' This third fight with him is going to be a combination of everything put together. He made me this and he's gonna regret it."

Robert Whittaker's fight with Dricus du Plessis this weekend could decide who faces Israel Adesanya next. 'The Last Stylebender' is hoping that Du Plessis will walk away victorious so that he has the chance to settle his beef with the South African.

Robert Whittaker believes Dricus du Plessis is his "most dangerous" fight so far

Robert Whittaker won't be underestimating Dricus du Plessis in the slightest ahead of their clash at UFC 290. Many people believe that 'The Reaper' will have his way with 'Stillknocks'. But the former champion has stated that the South African is his most dangerous opponent yet.

'The Reaper' pointed to the lack of expectation being placed on Du Plessis' shoulders as the reason he will be a fierce challenge to face in the octagon.

Robert Whittaker appeared in front of the media ahead of UFC 290 and said:

"He's the most dangerous fight to date. That's because he's the one that's unwritten. Everything in hindsight is easy, right? He's the unknown, and I understand the dangers that he presents because not only is he well-rounded and an athlete, physically he's a big guy. He has nothing to lose, everyone's already washed him. He's the underdog in this fight..."

