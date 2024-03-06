"He smokes Ian Garry, I have no doubt” - Welterweight set to debut at UFC 299 will be a serious test for the division, says former title challenger 

Ian Garry continues his rise through the welterweight division and is coming off a victory over Geoff Neal at UFC 298 last month.

The surging Irishman may sometimes rub fans the wrong way with his overflowing self-confidence, but his talent as an MMA fighter is undeniable. At just 26 years old, he has already put together an impressive resume.

But according to a former UFC title challenger and one of the best analysts in MMA, Dan Hardy, Michael 'Venom' Page would decimate 'The Future' should the pair clash.

Page will make his long-awaited promotional debut at UFC 299 on Mar. 10 and take on fan-favorite Kevin Holland on the main card. 'Venom' has been viewed as one of the best strikers outside of the UFC for many years, and ahead of his promotional debut, Hardy broke down his clash against Holland.

'The Outlaw' believes that Page will be a problem for almost all of the ranked welterweights on the roster and said this:

"I think he has a damn good chance of beating every single one of these people... He smokes Ian Garry, I have no doubt about it. Ian Garry is a very good developing fighter, don't get me wrong, but he would have to use his grappling skills to win that."

Watch Dan Hardy's breakdown below from 43:40:

Ian Garry names Colby Covington as the man he wants to fight next

Ian Garry maintained his undefeated record with a decision victory over Geoff Neal at UFC 298 last month.

'The Future' now occupies the No.6 spot on the welterweight rankings, and several weeks after his win over Neal, he was interviewed by Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.

During his interview the Irishman named Colby Covington as the man he wants to face next. 'Chaos' is known for his brash persona and trash-talk, and having mentioned Garry's wife during the UFC 296 press conference, the pair have had a brewing rivalry.

'The Future' said this:

"I would love that Colby fight. I don't care where it is on the planet - if it's in Dublin, if it's in Vegas, if it's on the moon. I don't mind where it is. I just want to destroy him and rid him from the UFC. I think he's a terrible person, he's fake, he's a persona, he's a character."

Watch Ian Garry's interview below:

