"He still fights at his best" - Johan Ghazali gobsmacked by Rodtang's ability to put on a show despite him "barely" training

17-year-old Johan Ghazali is considered one of the brightest and fastest-rising stars in the striking realm today. He's working his way up the rankings with each fight and the same can be said for his next contest at ONE 167.

On the same night that he takes on Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat, he will share the card with the biggest star in the sport today who has taken Muay Thai to new levels.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is a superstar for good reason, but those in the know are aware that he doesn't have the same hunger for training that he once had.

Fortunately, his skill level is already so high and he has so much experience that he has been able to secure wins without putting in the hard work in the gym before fight night.

It may not be the best role model to follow for an emerging talent like Johan Ghazali, but the rising star still has a lot of respect for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion in the way that he can turn it on come fight night:

"I remember going to his house, and he told me he barely even trains in the morning or afternoon anymore. Even at night. Sometimes, he does train at night. Sometimes, even before a fight, he tells me just plays football. I don't if he's just trolling like Ryan Garica or something, but I still respect him. He still fights at his best."

Johan Ghazali will surely be watching on at ONE 167

Once his own fight is done and dusted, Johan Ghazali is sure to take the rest of what is a stacked card from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Several fights after his own sees Rodtang return to face Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing bout that has a lot of people talking.

Puric has called 'The Iron Man' out for his lack of commitment and some of the opponents that he has been facing in recent years, which is sure to motivate the Thai star to make a statement.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.