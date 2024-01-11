"He can't talk sh*t about us" - Arman Tsarukyan unveils the origins of his feud with Bobby Green

Arman Tsarukyan recently disclosed the roots of his feud with Bobby Green.

Tsarukyan and Green found themselves embroiled in a tense altercation at the fighter hotel leading up to the UFC Austin Fight Night event last month. The American shared a series of videos on his Instagram, claiming that Tsarukyan and his team assaulted him without any apparent reason.

Green afterward tagged 'Ahalkalakets' in a video where he clarified his perspective, confessing to throwing a punch at a man whom he believed was associated with Tsarukyan.

However, a subsequent video surfaced depicting 'King' leading his team to confront the Armenian-Russian fighter in a hotel lobby. The seasoned lightweight engaged in a heated verbal exchange with a member of Tsarukyan's crew, leading to a physical altercation between the two. Green threw a punch at an opposing team member just as security stepped in to separate them.

Expand Tweet

During a recent interview with Daniel Cormier alongside Chris Weidman on YouTube, Tsarukyan explained the motive behind his initial confrontation with Green:

"He was talking sh*t about me on one podcast, I think with 'The Schmo', I don't exactly remember. He was talking sh*t about me and I wanted to let him know that he can't talk sh*t about us. We are a little bit different guys."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below (16:41):

Arman Tsarukyan finds joy in Bobby Green's knockout loss

Arman Tsarukyan recently revealed his satisfaction witnessing Bobby Green's knockout by Jalin Turner in the co-main event of UFC Austin last month.

Expand Tweet

'King' experienced a brutal knockout and endured multiple unwarranted extra punches following a notably poor stoppage by referee Kerry Hatley. The incident faced widespread criticism from the MMA community, but Tsarukyan remains steadfast in his belief that nothing is wrong with it.

During the same interview with Daniel Cormier and Chris Weidman, 'Ahalkalakets' expressed his joy upon witnessing Green endure a brutal knockout defeat:

"I was warming up and when I saw that, I was super happy, and when I walked to the arena, I was super, super happy and, like, it was like almost I won that fight, you know? And I came to Turner and said 'Thank you so much, brother. I appreciate it, for your work.'"

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below (16:17):