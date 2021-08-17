"He won't tell the true story" - Dustin Poirier addresses his beef with Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier recently weighed in on his long-running rivalry with Nate Diaz. The Louisiana native appears to be ready to take on Diaz at some stage down the line.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani during The MMA Hour, Poirier addressed Diaz's callouts during UFC 264 fight week. 'The Diamond' said he won't back down from the challenge if Diaz is ready to settle negotiations with UFC brass.

However, the No.1-ranked lightweight isn't keen on setting up a "Round-Robin" situation between himself, Conor McGregor, and Nate Diaz.

"Old Nathanial," chuckled Dustin Poirier. "He said something during fight week, right? I saw a lot of people saying that I called him out. Look, we are fighters. This is what we do. And I'm not trying to set up a round-robin between me, Conor, and Nate. But he said something right after I beat Conor and I replied and then it turned into what it is now," said Dustin Poirier.

Poirier also cleared the air on what went down when he was initially scheduled to fight Nate Diaz in the co-main event of UFC 230.

He said that, contrary to Diaz's version of their canceled bout, he was primed to fight the Stockton slugger on November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden.

"But yeah, me and this guy were supposed to fight. He won't tell the true story of how the fight fell apart...looks like I pulled out of the fight when the fight was already off the table at that point."

Furthermore, Dustin Poirier said he envisions standing across Nate Diaz inside the octagon at some point.

"I don't know, I think we've got to fight at some point. But we'll see."

Here's a glimpse of the back-and-forth between the two UFC superstars over social media:

I'd touch you up at any weight — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 16, 2021

They're lying and you're getting played — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 12, 2021

'He was overnegotiating' - Dustin Poirier reveals the real reason why his initial bout with Nate Diaz was cancelled

According to Dustin Poirier, Nate Diaz was apparently demanding better remuneration owing to his stardom.

The UFC evidently did not budge and began offering Poirier other potential replacements. However, the No.1-ranked lightweight refused to take on a replacement as he had prepared to fight Diaz.

"He was overnegotiating. The UFC started offering me other opponents. I had been dealing with a lot of hip problems. I was like, 'No, I have been prepping for Nate. I'm going to fight him or I'm out. So I said, 'Okay, I'm going to get my hip done'."

Catch Dustin Poirier's full appearance on The MMA Hour below:

