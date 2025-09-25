"He threw that so casually" - Fans react to Alex Pereira's sparring partner needing stitches after getting caught with a knee 

Alex Pereira's recent training clip, in which he injured his sparring partner with a knee, sparked mixed reactions from the MMA fans worldwide.

Pereira is set to make his octagon return in the main event of UFC 320, where he aims to reclaim his light heavyweight title from reigning champion Magomed Ankalaev. The 10th pay-per-view card of the year will take place on Oct. 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Championship Rounds recently shared a video of Pereira sparring with MMA fighter Austin Ross. The Brazilian landed a knee on Ross' face, resulting in three stitches on his lower lip.

Check out the post below:

Screenshot of Alex Pereira's training clip. [Image courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''He threw that so casually''

Another one stated:

''When 'Poatan's' knee lands in sparring, stitches are just business as usual. That power at UFC 320 bout to make Ankalaev wish he had shin pads and headgear.''

Other fans wrote:

''POATAN is focused on wrestling Ank. Ank on the other hand has a record of Knocking out people in rematches.''

''WOW what a thug. This guy seriously needs to be locked up. Stupid thug can’t beat actual fighters because he always ends up like this''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Pereira was riding on a five-fight win streak prior to his fourth 205-pound title defense against Ankalaev at UFC 313 in March of this year. The Russian displayed a convincing performance, nullifying Pereira's attacks and capturing the belt by unanimous decision.

UFC icon predicts Alex Pereira to dethrone Magomed Ankalaev

In a recent conversation with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans voiced confidence in Alex Pereira's chances against Magomed Ankalaev in their rematch at UFC 320 next month:

''I'm going to go with Alex Pereira. I feel he's going to make the adjustments. I've got a lot of faith in his team. I think [Glover] Teixeira and Plinio [Cruz] are very good at making the adjustments that they need to. Alex, when I seen him last, he seems to be really locked in to doing what he needs to do in camp without the distractions and really just making sure he gets the training partners he needs to get. Fight from that place that he knows if he fights from that, he can win." [39:30 of the interview]

