"He told me, 'Hey, let's go to Moscow together. I support you'" - UFC middleweight Makhmud Muradov recounts his first meeting with Floyd Mayweather

UFC middleweight Makhmud Muradov is the sole MMA client of Floyd Mayweather's management company The Money Team.

Muradov has credited much of the success he has had in the UFC octagon to the legendary undefeated boxer's guidance.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, Makhmud Muradov discussed how he first met Mayweather. The Uzbek revealed that they ran into one another whilst in a nightclub in Prague.

"I'm sitting in one room. Everybody is going 'Floyd is coming.' Wanting pictures. I'm not going... My friend told me 'hey, come on, Floyd is asking if you're a fighter.' A little bit of talking... He see my fight, and then talking a little bit. He told me, 'Hey, let's go to Moscow together. I support you.' I give tickets and we going... After three months I've come to the US and he signed me, he support me. He's a good guy."

Makhmud Muradov gives his prediction for Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2

Makhmud Muradov is currently preparing for a middleweight fight with Gerald Meerschaert, which takes place this weekend at UFC Vegas 35. However, he also has eyes on the top of the division.

Israel Adesanya, the current UFC middleweight champ, looks set to face off against Robert Whittaker for a second time. Adesanya and Whittaker previously fought in 2019, with Adesanya knocking Whittaker out in the second round to claim 185-pound gold.

AND NEW!



Israel Adesanya knocks out Robert Whittaker to become the new UFC middleweight champion 🏆



(via @ufc)pic.twitter.com/OnQmuKIKRV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 6, 2019

Since then, both men have looked incredible at middleweight. Whittaker defeated Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum to secure his status as number one contender. Meanwhile, Adesanya has defended his title against Paulo Costa, Yoel Romero and Marvin Vettori, although he did have a failed venture up to light heavyweight.

Both men have only improved since their first fight. However, Makhmud Muradov believes it is Whittaker who will come out on top this time round. He told Sportskeeda:

"Whittaker is better. He's working hard and I think he wins. I think."

Check out our full interview with Makhmud Muradov below:

