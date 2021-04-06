"DC took some time off Stipe Miocic's life" - Colby Covington on why Francis Ngannou won the title at UFC 260

Colby Covington recently weighed in on Francis Ngannou's victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. Ngannou was crowned the new UFC heavyweight champion after knocking out Stipe Miocic at 00:52 in the second round of the UFC 260 main event.

According to Colby Covington, apart from Ngannou emerging as an improved fighter, Stipe's age was a telling factor in the bout. Covington believes that Stipe Miocic's trilogy against Daniel Cormier had a lasting impact on the former heavyweight champion.

While Colby Covington still regards Stipe Miocic as the heavyweight GOAT, he believes that it's time for the Croatian to hang up his gloves. Talking about the reason for Ngannou winning the fight, Colby Covington told Helen Yee:

"What I make of it is that he (Francis Ngannou) looked good. He had a good gameplan, he looked like his wrestling was improved. And he went out there and got the job done, so hats off to him. I think what we saw from Stipe (Miocic) is a guy that’s aged a little bit. Those two wars with Daniel Cormier, I think those really played a big difference, you know."

"Actually three wars with Daniel Cormier. So Daniel Cormier is, you know, the natty goat and he definitely took some time off Stipe's life. I think Stipe probably should retire and just focus on being a parent. He's made a great life for himself, had a great legacy and he's still the heavyweight GOAT," Covington added.

Colby Covington claims to have a good track record of 'picking' fights

Colby Covington had predicted that Stipe Miocic would successfully defend his title at UFC 260. However, in the aftermath of Miocic's loss, Colby accepted that it's not possible to call all fights accurately even though he has a good track record of making the correct prediction. Promising to bring back the money that his fans lost, Covington told Helen Yee:

"Yeah, that's the beauty of the UFC man. It’s so unpredictable, you know, like no one’s a 100 percent better in the UFC. So all the people out there, all the fans that are hating on me, saying, ‘Oh! You picked wrong.' Dude, no one picks a hundred percent right."

"I still have a good track record of picking fights. I’m sorry to the fans that I let down and maybe you lost some money on me. I’m gonna repay you on my next fight. When I fight, I promise you I'll make you all that money back," Covington added.