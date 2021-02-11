'He would try to make an example out of him' - Conor McGregor's teammate has a warning for Jake Paul

Conor McGregor's teammate has suggested that Jake Paul would be in danger if the two were ever to meet inside the boxing ring.

The internet celebrity turned professional boxer has been attempting to convince Conor McGregor to accept a boxing match since his combat sports career began in 2019.

Frans Mlambo, who trains with the UFC superstar at the Straight Blast Gym in Dublin, Ireland, told The Sun that Conor McGregor could "lose control" if fighting Paul. He believes that his teammate is still one of the best active MMA fighters.

"I thought the whole thing was ridiculous. Conor would try and make an example out of him," said Mlambo. "Conor is rich and all, but he's still one of the boys, and he does not take s*it. He's obviously grown now, he's a father and a family man, but maybe he's staying out of the whole thing for everybody's safety.

"He'd lose control if he went into those situations. If the fight actually happened and Jake Paul was talking all this garbage leading up to it, it would be very dangerous [to have] Conor in that ring. It would make a load of other people a load of money, and that's why people will be pushing for it, but it is something that should not happen," Mlambo added.

Paul, 2-0 as a professional boxer, began his career by defeating fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib. He then took on former NBA star Nate Robinson, sending the basketball player down to the floor in impressive fashion with a violent punch.

Wow!



Jake Paul scored a highlight reel knockout on Nate Robinson and then called out Conor McGregor 😳 pic.twitter.com/l31pktaWiY — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) November 30, 2020

Paul recently announced that he will be making his third professional fight against former UFC welterweight Ben Askren on April 17.

What has Conor McGregor said about Jake Paul?

Advertisement

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor - News Conference

Conor McGregor recently broke his silence about Jake Paul's insults directed at him. The UFC legend chose to ignore the foul-mouthed call-outs made by the YouTuber for a long time before sharing his thoughts on the matter.

"You know, it is what it is. We'll see what happens, you know. He seems like a confused little kid to me, to be honest. Now he's willing to get in, you know, so I don't know what'll happen. It's not on the radar at the minute with the young lad. I know I have a teammate that; him and Dillon (Danis) have been (going) back and forth, so you never know. But I'm excited to see, you know, fair play to them. Fair play to the Logan (Paul) guy getting in with Floyd (Mayweather). I'm excited to see how that goes. Floyd looks a bit fat, I mean, I just – It's a mad little scene at the minute, isn't it? But I'm not against it. Any man that is willing to make that walk. You know, all the best to them." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Would you like to see Conor McGregor fight Jake Paul in a boxing match? Sound off in the comments.