"He was trying to get me killed" - Jake Paul makes a scathing claim about Floyd Mayweather following the 'gotcha hat' incident

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather have shared a rivalry since Mayweather's boxing bout against Logan Paul. Jake has now made serious accusations against Mayweather, claiming that the former world champion was out to kill him.

According to Jake Paul, the boxing legend tried to hire gangsters to go after the Paul brothers because he felt insulted by them. Paul also stated the information was revealed to him by members of his security, who were acquainted with the 'street people'.

In a recent episode of The Fullsend Podcast, Jake Paul said:

"My brother and I come in and we're like the young trolls who don't give a f***. And we're like genuinely making this old guy look really stupid and we legitimately hurt his feelings. Like that's what happened, that's why he was so angry. Like we hurt his feelings, his hair was all f***ed up. And just making him look stupid in general. And no one's ever really gone there and really hurt his feelings. He was trying to get me killed behind the scenes for sure. He was calling like the gangsters cause we were in Miami here at the time. And he was like calling the street people because my security is tapped into street people. And they were like, 'Yo, you guys gotta be f***ing careful, he's trying to do something.'"

Catch Jake Paul's appearance on The Fullsend Podcast below:

The beef between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather

The ongoing feud between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather started during a press conference leading up to Mayweather's bout against Logan Paul. Jake and Mayweather were muscling up to each other. The 24-year old then took the white cap off Floyd Mayweather's head and said "gotcha hat," severely angering Mayweather.

'Money' went after Jake Paul with his entourage of bodyguards, leading to an all-out brawl inside the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Paul also looked visibly shaken as he was left with Mayweather's hat and a black eye. Claiming to have been hit by someone from Floyd's entourage, 'The Problem Child' wrote on Twitter:

"honestly have had 3 easy fights as a pro so been itching for some real action. 1 of Floyd’s 30 bodyguards got a clean shot on me in the eye. RESPECT!"

