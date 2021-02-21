"He could turn into the Undertaker!" - Derrick Lewis gives hilarious explanation for extra blows on Curtis Blaydes with after knockout

Derrick Lewis is known for his witty comebacks and hilarious answers in the interviews he does. He always happens to have something humorous up his sleeve to say in response to the questions asked.

After scoring a record-tying 12th UFC knockout win over Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19 on Saturday night, Derrick Lewis once again was a mood to crack some jokes at the post-fight conference.

Derrick Lewis indulges in WWE references post UFC Vegas 19 win

When asked why he went for the followup shots even though his opponent was out stiff and cold soon as he hit the upper cut, Derrick Lewis brought up WWE legend The Undertaker in his response.

Lewis said that he followed up the brutal knockout with punches because he did not want to take any chances, lest Curtis Blaydes 'turned into The Undertaker and sat straight up after eating all the shots'.

Why did Derrick Lewis go for followup shots? Lewis: "He could turn into Undertaker and sit straight up and eat all those shots.” #UFCVegas19 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) February 21, 2021

The action Derrick Lewis described was one of the most significant bits of the in-ring persona of The Deadman, where he would abruptly sit back up and bore a hole into his opponent's skull with a death glare.

For anyone who has followed professional wrestling in the last few decades, the reference would have certainly hit home, and so would have the gestures Derrick Lewis did after finishing Blaydes.

Celebrating his 25th career win, 'The Black Beast' dragged his thumb across his throat - yet another signature move of The Undertaker - and broke out in the iconic 'DX chops' made popular by WWE Hall-of-Famers and founders of the D-Generation X stable, Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

I wasn’t expecting Derrick to break out the multiple DX chops https://t.co/AHXKnEkQ6e — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 21, 2021

Derrick Lewis is clearly a WWE fan and he has not kept it a secret that he might consider the sports-entertainment industry once he is done with the octagon. In a media conference from last November, Derrick Lewis answered if he would go to WWE, like some MMA stars have done in the past.

Derrick Lewis said that if WWE pays him good, he would love to go out there and "throw an open hand slap to somebody".