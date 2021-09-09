"He can't type" - Jake Paul mocks Jorge Masvidal as he reads out a DM from 'Gamebred'

Jake Paul took several digs at Jorge Masvidal ahead of his boxing bout against Tyron Woodley. Paul has now revealed that he is going back-and-forth with the UFC welterweight in his DMs.

Jake Paul also claimed that Masvidal's texts are not grammatically sound. According to the YouTuber-turned-boxer, 'Gambred' needs to get a grammar book. He implied that the amount of fighting Masvidal has done is affecting his ability to type correctly.

During an episode of The Fullsend Podcast, Jake Paul said:

"He can't type by the way. Like really, like I wanna show you. He can't type, it's the weirdest thing. I said, 'Bro, you need to get a grammar book cause all this fighting is f***ing your shit up'. (Reads out Masvidal's supposed DM) 'I fight cause I love it man, money ain't shit. I got tons of it.' Two spaces period. 'I fight so I can break', he spelled break wrong, 'fools faces and enjoy the ride'. Two spaces period. 'You know you could ever see a change', c-h-a-g-e. I think he was drunk..."

Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal were friendly with each other in the lead-up to Paul's boxing bout against Ben Askren. However, things turned sour after Masvidal predicted a KO loss for the internet celebrity in his next bout against Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul went on to publicly diss Masvidal, claiming that 'Gamebred' was losing a few 'brain cells'.

Jorge Masvidal wants to fight Jake Paul

Jorge Masvidal has now expressed a desire to take on either of the Paul siblings.

According to Masvidal, Jake Paul is mistaking him for a friend since he advised the YouTuber for his fight against Ben Askren. Masvidal recently told Marc Raimondi of ESPN:

"I’m gonna beat up all the Pauls. If they put money in my pocket, that Logan Paul dude, Jake Paul, whoever Paul dudes. If they put money in my pocket, of course I’d like to break some Disney characters’ faces. I’ve been fighting men who have been training since seven, eight years old to do the same thing to me what I want to do to them. Fighting guys like [the Pauls] is a bonus, man. Who the f*** is this Paul kid?. He thinks we’re friends because I gave him some advice in the Ben Askren fight. Get the f*** out of here bro. I’ll slap you and whoever the f*** you want bro. I’m a fighter. Of course you’re gonna get offended.”

