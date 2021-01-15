'He didn't want to fight' - Conor McGregor was ready for a Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch in 2020

Conor McGregor revealed that he was ready to rematch Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020, but the current UFC lightweight champion did not want the fight.

The former UFC double-champion believes that he is much more mature than when he fought Khabib for the first time in 2018. But Conor McGregor has accepted that Khabib might stay retired or simply not want to face him again. The Irishman is happy with the new possibilities of the UFC lightweight division.

In a chat with former MMA referee 'Big' John McCarthy and Josh Thompson in the 'Weighing In' podcast, Conor McGregor opened up about how he wants to fight more often and how 2020 was a transition year that did not offer too many possibilities.

"I think that what happened in 2020 was [that] there weren't that many options. Khabib didn't want the fight, you know? He wasn't... he doesn't want the fight. And that's as simple as that. So, it is what it is, you know?" revealed Conor McGregor. "I had the meeting with [UFC president] Dana [White] and [former UFC CEO] Lorenzo [Fertitta] post that fight [the one with Donald Cerrone], and we just couldn't really [see what was next]. 'What was next' was the question, and we just couldn't really answer it at that time. And we still didn't answer it, you know? [But] now I feel [that] the lightweight division is moving into a spot; there [are] many good contenders. I suppose I've committed to lightweight, which is a big thing. It's allowed options to flourish, and that's it. I see no issue with much competition this year, and I'm very excited about that."

Conor McGregor will enter the octagon on January 23 to rematch Dustin Poirier in UFC 257. The event in Abu Dhabi will also have a second lightweight bout that will serve as the night's co-main attraction between newcomer Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker.

Besides the names mentioned above, Justin Gathje, Tony Ferguson, and Charles Oliveira are all well-positioned to claim their place for an eventual title shot. A potential Khabib Nurmagomedov's return is also a possibility, but it looks unlikely at the moment.

Is Conor McGregor going to fight Manny Pacquiao next?

Conor McGregor could fight Manny Pacquiao in 2021

A boxing bout between Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao seems to be already in the making. Both fighting athletes share the same manager, Audie Attar, who is adamant about making the duel happen in 2021.

However, if Conor McGregor wins his upcoming rematch with Dustin Poirier in UFC 257, things could quickly change. UFC president Dana White would likely offer the Irishman a title shot for the UFC lightweight championship.

In that case, the responsibility would be transferred to Conor McGregor. His decision would reveal if he still wants to be a UFC champion yet again or if he is satisfied with his MMA accomplishments and wants to pursue his boxing career.

